India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: AFG Win Toss, Invite IND To Bat First

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, congratulates India's captain Shubman Gill after winning the first ODI cricket match in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second One-Day International between IND and AFG on Wednesday, 17 June at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. India will look to seal the three-match series after their dominant seven-wicket win in the rain-affected first ODI in Dharamsala, where debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey impressed with their performances. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back and keep the series alive with a strong all-round display. With clear conditions expected in Lucknow, both teams will hope for a full 50-over contest as they continue their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. India will aim to maintain their momentum, while Afghanistan will rely on their experienced spin attack, including Rashid Khan and Ghazanfar, to challenge the hosts.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jun 2026, 01:36:12 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Game On! And we are underway in Lucknow! The second ODI has begun, and India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle, ready to set the tone for the chase. Jaiswal takes guard, while Afghanistan hand the new ball to the talented young spinner AM Ghazanfar. The stage is set, the crowd is buzzing, and the first delivery is about to decide the mood of the contest. Game on.

17 Jun 2026, 01:16:40 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

17 Jun 2026, 01:06:14 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field.

17 Jun 2026, 12:51:25 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti