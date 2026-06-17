India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: AFG Win Toss, Invite IND To Bat First

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Game On!
And we are underway in Lucknow! The second ODI has begun, and India’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle, ready to set the tone for the chase. Jaiswal takes guard, while Afghanistan hand the new ball to the talented young spinner AM Ghazanfar.
The stage is set, the crowd is buzzing, and the first delivery is about to decide the mood of the contest. Game on.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd ODI: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is India vs Afghanistan in the second ODI. Stay tuned for all the live updates, action, and key moments from the match.