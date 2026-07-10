India Vs England, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday In IND Vs ENG Match – Check Result

England defeated India by nine wickets in the fourth T20I to clinch the five-match series 3-0 with one game still to play. Chasing a modest target of 159, the home side reached 159/1 in just 13.5 overs, finishing the contest with a staggering 37 balls to spare. It was England's first-ever bilateral T20I series victory over India, making the win even more memorable.