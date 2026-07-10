India Vs England, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday In IND Vs ENG Match – Check Result

England beat India by 9 wickets in the fourth T20I to seal the five-match series 3-0
Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 80 helped India post 158/7 after a disappointing batting display
Harry Brook (79) and Phil Salt (59)* powered England to victory with a match-winning 146-run partnership
England created history with a commanding performance in the fourth T20I against India at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. After rain washed out one match earlier in the series, the hosts produced a clinical display to take an unassailable lead in the five-match contest.
India struggled to build partnerships despite a fighting knock from captain Shreyas Iyer, while England's batters made light work of the chase. The victory not only sealed the series but also marked a significant milestone in England's T20I rivalry against India.
Who Won Yesterday In India Vs England 4th T20I?
England defeated India by nine wickets in the fourth T20I to clinch the five-match series 3-0 with one game still to play. Chasing a modest target of 159, the home side reached 159/1 in just 13.5 overs, finishing the contest with a staggering 37 balls to spare. It was England's first-ever bilateral T20I series victory over India, making the win even more memorable.
Asked to bat first, India never really found momentum. Captain Shreyas Iyer stood tall with an unbeaten 80 off 47 balls, but wickets kept falling around him. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh all failed to make meaningful contributions as England's disciplined bowling attack kept the visitors under pressure throughout the innings.
India eventually finished on 158/7, a total that proved well below par on a batting-friendly Bristol surface. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue struck at crucial moments to ensure India never accelerated in the death overs.
England's reply was nothing short of sensational. After losing an early wicket, Phil Salt and skipper Harry Brook stitched together an unbeaten 146-run partnership that completely dismantled India's bowling attack.
Salt smashed 59 off 42 balls, while Brook stole the show with a breathtaking 79 not out from just 35 deliveries, earning the Player of the Match award. The duo attacked both pace and spin with ease, ensuring England crossed the finish line without any late drama.
With the result, England now hold a 3-0 lead in the five-match series after one fixture was abandoned due to rain. The fifth and final T20I will now be played for pride from India's perspective, while England will look to complete a dominant series and carry their momentum into the upcoming ODI leg.