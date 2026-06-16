IND Vs AFG: Check Out Lucknow's Hourly Weather For India Vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI

IND take on AFG in the 2nd ODI in Lucknow on Wednesday
Afghanistan is yet to beat India in the 50-over format
Lucknow may witness high humidity on matchday
After securing a convincing victory in the one-off Test, India carried that momentum into the ODI series opener, defeating Afghanistan comfortably in Dharamsala to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest. The first ODI also marked the arrival of two exciting new faces in Indian cricket, with debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar impressing immediately by claiming three wickets each and playing a pivotal role in India's victory.
With the series now moving to its second match, Shubman Gill's men will be eager to seal the contest and continue building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. The opening game provided several positives for the hosts, particularly the performances of their young bowlers, while also offering the team management a chance to assess emerging talent in competitive international conditions.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, find themselves under pressure after their unbeaten ODI run came to an end in the series opener.
Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, the visitors will be determined to bounce back and level the series, relying on their experienced core to challenge an Indian side brimming with confidence after a dominant all-round display in the first ODI.
IND vs AFG: Head-to-Head ODI Record
Matches Played: 5
India won: 4
Afghanistan won: 0
NR/Tied: 1
ND vs AFG, 2nd ODI 2026: Lucknow's Hourly Weather
The weather forecast for the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow promises a full, uninterrupted game with zero chance of rain, though players and fans will face intense, scorching heat.
Match Day Weather Overview
Temperature: The afternoon will see a peak of around 40°C, gradually cooling to about 33°C by the end of the match.
Humidity & Heat Index: High humidity levels will make the "Feels Like" temperature soar up to 45°C during the first innings.
Rain: There is absolutely no rain predicted for the match duration.
Also Read: Who won the rain-curtailed 1st ODI?
IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI 2026: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi
IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI 2026: LIVE Streaming
Where to watch India Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI live?
The India vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI will be televised live on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of India Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI?
The match between India and Afghanistan can be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website .