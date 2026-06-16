IND Vs AFG: Check Out Lucknow's Hourly Weather For India Vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India take on Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, June 17 in Lucknow. Check the hourly weather for the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI match

Ekana Cricket Stadium
A view of Ekana Cricket Stadium shrouded in dense fog. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • IND take on AFG in the 2nd ODI in Lucknow on Wednesday

  • Afghanistan is yet to beat India in the 50-over format

  • Lucknow may witness high humidity on matchday

After securing a convincing victory in the one-off Test, India carried that momentum into the ODI series opener, defeating Afghanistan comfortably in Dharamsala to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest. The first ODI also marked the arrival of two exciting new faces in Indian cricket, with debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar impressing immediately by claiming three wickets each and playing a pivotal role in India's victory.

With the series now moving to its second match, Shubman Gill's men will be eager to seal the contest and continue building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. The opening game provided several positives for the hosts, particularly the performances of their young bowlers, while also offering the team management a chance to assess emerging talent in competitive international conditions.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, find themselves under pressure after their unbeaten ODI run came to an end in the series opener.

Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, the visitors will be determined to bounce back and level the series, relying on their experienced core to challenge an Indian side brimming with confidence after a dominant all-round display in the first ODI.

Also Read: Who is Gurnoor Brar?

IND vs AFG: Head-to-Head ODI Record

  • Matches Played: 5

  • India won: 4

  • Afghanistan won: 0

  • NR/Tied: 1

ND vs AFG, 2nd ODI 2026: Lucknow's Hourly Weather

The weather forecast for the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow promises a full, uninterrupted game with zero chance of rain, though players and fans will face intense, scorching heat.

Match Day Weather Overview

  • Temperature: The afternoon will see a peak of around 40°C, gradually cooling to about 33°C by the end of the match.

  • Humidity & Heat Index: High humidity levels will make the "Feels Like" temperature soar up to 45°C during the first innings.

  • Rain: There is absolutely no rain predicted for the match duration.

Also Read: Who won the rain-curtailed 1st ODI?

Related Content
Shubman Gill played a superb knock of 84 not out off just 66 balls to take India home against Afghanistan in 1st ODI in Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13. - X/BCCI
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates his century during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Gujarat Titans' Gurnoor Brar during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
India will take on Afghanistan in the 1st ODI in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. - Photo: PTI

IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI 2026: Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

Also Read: Who is Harsh Dubey? India's new debutant

IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI 2026: LIVE Streaming

Q

Where to watch India Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI live?

A

The India vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Q

Where to watch the live streaming of India Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI?

A

The match between India and Afghanistan can be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website .

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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