IND Vs AFG: Check Out Lucknow's Hourly Weather For India Vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI

After securing a convincing victory in the one-off Test, India carried that momentum into the ODI series opener, defeating Afghanistan comfortably in Dharamsala to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest. The first ODI also marked the arrival of two exciting new faces in Indian cricket, with debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar impressing immediately by claiming three wickets each and playing a pivotal role in India's victory.