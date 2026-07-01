Pakistan's ISI Shifts Khalistan Strategy, Targets Canadian Sikh Diaspora

ISI shifts Khalistan strategy towards Canadian diaspora media and political advocacy.
Khalistan movement promoted through diaspora groups, community events and targeted messaging.
Intelligence warns campaign could reshape Canadian Sikh identity and bilateral relations.
Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is altering its strategy to sustain the Khalistan movement among the Canadian diaspora. The intelligence agency is shifting focus from direct militant funding to using diaspora groups and media outlets, according to an exclusive report by CNN-News18.
The channel reported the tactical change based on recent intelligence inputs. The updated approach aims to cultivate political influence and keep the separatist agenda active overseas.
Intelligence documents indicate that Baaz News, a media platform aligned with the World Sikh Organization (WSO), has expanded its content output. The platform actively promotes Sikh political identity and narratives centred around Khalistan.
The WSO is organising community gatherings across Canadian provinces. These meetings present Khalistan to attendees as a viable future homeland while outlining its proposed governance models.
Organisers urge Canadian Sikhs to build strong emotional and political connections to the separatist cause. The strategy relies heavily on encouraging diaspora advocacy and financial contributions.
Intelligence assessments state that this messaging creates "parallel identities" within the community. This prompts certain sections of the diaspora to value foreign separatist politics over civic integration in Canada.
The ongoing campaign risks damaging the established reputation of Canadian Sikhs. Intelligence officers warn that narratives rooted in historical grievances could replace the community's image as successful, entrepreneurial and law-abiding.
Evolution of ISI Support
Indian intelligence agencies have consistently accused the ISI of supporting Khalistani extremists. The Pakistani agency historically offered financial backing, training, safe havens and logistical aid to militant entities.
These groups include Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF). The traditional militant infrastructure remains active today.
However, the ISI now places significant weight on propaganda, non-violent mobilisation and political advocacy. The dual-track ecosystem utilises groups like the WSO for soft power outreach.
Media platforms subsequently amplify this messaging to sustain support across overseas Sikh communities. The comprehensive strategy is designed to exert diplomatic pressure on both the Indian and Canadian governments.
The recent surge in diaspora outreach must serve as a wake-up call for Ottawa, intelligence officers told CNN-News18.