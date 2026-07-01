Exemption to sikhs from wearing helmets not based on religion but reasonable classification hc

Exemption to Sikhs from Wearing Helmets Not Based on Religion but Reasonable Classification: HC

P PTI Published at: 1 July 2026 3:40 pm

The exemption granted to Sikh men wearing turbans from wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers is not on the basis of religion but "reasonable classification", the Bombay High Court has said, dismissing a petition challenging the same

P PTI Published at: 1 July 2026 3:40 pm

Exemption to Sikhs from Wearing Helmets Not Based on Religion but Reasonable Classification: HC