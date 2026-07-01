England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Atlanta Stadium

England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: England emerged victorious in Group L and will now face DR Congo in the Round of 32. The Three Lions commenced their campaign with a 4-2 win against Croatia, followed by a goalless draw with Ghana that raised some concerns, and concluded with a 2-0 triumph over Panama, thereby securing the top position in the group. Harry Kane is at the forefront of the team with three goals during the group stage, while Jude Bellingham has contributed two additional goals as England aims for a successful run, having previously experienced setbacks in recent tournaments, including a quarterfinal elimination by France in 2022 and a semifinal defeat to Croatia in 2018.

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England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
England's Jude Bellingham (10) arrives for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta AP/Colin Hubbard
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England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
England's Nico O'Reilly (3) arrives for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta, AP/Colin Hubbard
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England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
A fan of England waits for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta AP/Erik S.Lesser
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England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
England's Harry Kane (9) arrives for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta AP/Colin Hubbard
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England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
England players walk on the pitch before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta AP/Jacob Kupferman
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England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford arrives to the stadium prior to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP/Erik S.Lesser
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