England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Atlanta Stadium
England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: England emerged victorious in Group L and will now face DR Congo in the Round of 32. The Three Lions commenced their campaign with a 4-2 win against Croatia, followed by a goalless draw with Ghana that raised some concerns, and concluded with a 2-0 triumph over Panama, thereby securing the top position in the group. Harry Kane is at the forefront of the team with three goals during the group stage, while Jude Bellingham has contributed two additional goals as England aims for a successful run, having previously experienced setbacks in recent tournaments, including a quarterfinal elimination by France in 2022 and a semifinal defeat to Croatia in 2018.
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