Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From The Round Of 32 Encounter At The Seattle Stadium

Belgium vs Senegal Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fresh off emphatic group-stage finales, Belgium's "Red Devils" and Senegal's "Lions of Teranga" collide at Seattle Stadium in a high-stakes Round of 32 clash. Rudi Garcia’s Belgium, buoyed by a dominant 5-1 thrashing of New Zealand to top Group G, look to their creative talisman Kevin De Bruyne and the clinical Leandro Trossard to dictate the tempo. Senegal, meanwhile, enter the knockout stage with renewed fire after a spectacular 5-0 demolition of Iraq secured their spot as one of the best third-placed finishers. With Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr leading the charge, the African side is desperate to exploit gaps in Belgium's backline. In this maiden competitive meeting, both nations are hungry to prove their tournament credentials. See the best photos from the BEL vs SEN football match here:

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Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Belgian fans pose before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle. Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
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Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) warms up for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
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Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Fans of Belgium cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Senegal in Seattle AP Photo/Maddy Grassy
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Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Senegal's Habib Diarra (21), Sadio Mane (10) and Pathe Ciss (6) take the field for warm ups during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
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Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Fans of Senegal cheer prior to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
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Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Belgian fans get ready for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
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Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Senegal fans cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
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Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Senegal's Sadio Mane warms up prior to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
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