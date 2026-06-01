Belgium Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From The Round Of 32 Encounter At The Seattle Stadium
Belgium vs Senegal Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fresh off emphatic group-stage finales, Belgium's "Red Devils" and Senegal's "Lions of Teranga" collide at Seattle Stadium in a high-stakes Round of 32 clash. Rudi Garcia’s Belgium, buoyed by a dominant 5-1 thrashing of New Zealand to top Group G, look to their creative talisman Kevin De Bruyne and the clinical Leandro Trossard to dictate the tempo. Senegal, meanwhile, enter the knockout stage with renewed fire after a spectacular 5-0 demolition of Iraq secured their spot as one of the best third-placed finishers. With Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr leading the charge, the African side is desperate to exploit gaps in Belgium's backline. In this maiden competitive meeting, both nations are hungry to prove their tournament credentials. See the best photos from the BEL vs SEN football match here:
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE