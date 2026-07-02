Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Matches On Day 3?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Barbora Krejcikova stunned Mirra Andreeva on Wimbledon 2026 Day 3, while Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round

Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Ladies Singles Matches On Day 3?
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, right, and McCartney Kessler of the United States shake hands after their second round women's singles match, at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary of this article

  • Barbora Krejcikova knocked out fifth seed Mirra Andreeva

  • Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff survived tough second-round tests

  • Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka progressed in straight sets

The women's draw at Wimbledon 2026 delivered another dramatic day on Wednesday as former champion Barbora Krejcikova produced the biggest upset of the tournament by ending Mirra Andreeva's title charge.

Coco Gauff survived the biggest scare of her campaign, while world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a slow start to keep her championship hopes alive. Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka also booked their places in the third round, ensuring most of the leading contenders remain firmly in the hunt as the grass-court major gathers momentum.

Krejcikova Ends Andreeva's Dream Run

The headline act on Centre Court belonged to Barbora Krejcikova, who reminded everyone why she remains one of the most dangerous players on grass. The 2024 Wimbledon champion came from a set down to defeat reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in one of the matches of the tournament.

Andreeva looked on course for another deep Grand Slam run after taking the opening set, but Krejcikova gradually wrestled back control with her variety, experience and composure. The Czech held her nerve despite Andreeva saving six match points in the deciding set before finally closing out a memorable victory that sent the fifth seed crashing out in the second round.

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A seventh point set win for Barbora Krejcikova, she advances to the third round and will face Nikola Bartunkova - GETTY IMAGES
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after winning the women's singles match against Tamara Korpatsch of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a return to Teodora Kostovic of Serbia during the women's singles at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. - (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after winning a point to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. - | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Gauff Survives, Sabalenka Recovers From Early Setback

Coco Gauff once again flirted with an early Wimbledon exit before producing a gritty comeback against Argentina's Solana Sierra. The American seventh seed recovered from a break down in the deciding set and eventually edged a dramatic final-set tiebreak to keep her title hopes alive.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka also had to dig deep after dropping the opening set to McCartney Kessler. The Belarusian raised her level when it mattered most, overpowering the American to win in three sets and continue her impressive run. Defending champion Jannik Sinner's progress in the men's draw ensured both world No. 1 players remained on course for another day.

Osaka, Pegula Continue Their Charge

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka enjoyed one of her cleanest performances of the tournament, defeating Anastasia Gasanova in straight sets to move into the third round. Fourth seed Jessica Pegula also impressed with a comfortable victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo, while Belinda Bencic, Jelena Ostapenko and teenage American Iva Jovic joined them in the next round.

With Andreeva becoming the biggest casualty of Day 3, the women's draw has opened up further. Yet the leading contenders continue to gather momentum, setting up a fascinating third-round schedule featuring several heavyweight clashes and dangerous floaters eager to extend their Wimbledon runs.

Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Round 2: Seeds Out On Day 3

Mirra Andreeva (5)

Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Day 3 Key Results

Barbora Krejcikova beat Mirra Andreeva [5] 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka [1] beat McCartney Kessler 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Coco Gauff [7] beat Solana Sierra 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7)

Jessica Pegula [4] beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-3

Naomi Osaka beat Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 6-2

Belinda Bencic [16] beat Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-3

Jelena Ostapenko [20] beat Antonia Ruciz 6-2, 6-0

Iva Jovic beat Tatjana Maria 6-1, 6-2

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