Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Matches On Day 3?

Barbora Krejcikova knocked out fifth seed Mirra Andreeva
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff survived tough second-round tests
Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka progressed in straight sets
The women's draw at Wimbledon 2026 delivered another dramatic day on Wednesday as former champion Barbora Krejcikova produced the biggest upset of the tournament by ending Mirra Andreeva's title charge.
Coco Gauff survived the biggest scare of her campaign, while world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a slow start to keep her championship hopes alive. Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka also booked their places in the third round, ensuring most of the leading contenders remain firmly in the hunt as the grass-court major gathers momentum.
Krejcikova Ends Andreeva's Dream Run
The headline act on Centre Court belonged to Barbora Krejcikova, who reminded everyone why she remains one of the most dangerous players on grass. The 2024 Wimbledon champion came from a set down to defeat reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in one of the matches of the tournament.
Andreeva looked on course for another deep Grand Slam run after taking the opening set, but Krejcikova gradually wrestled back control with her variety, experience and composure. The Czech held her nerve despite Andreeva saving six match points in the deciding set before finally closing out a memorable victory that sent the fifth seed crashing out in the second round.
Gauff Survives, Sabalenka Recovers From Early Setback
Coco Gauff once again flirted with an early Wimbledon exit before producing a gritty comeback against Argentina's Solana Sierra. The American seventh seed recovered from a break down in the deciding set and eventually edged a dramatic final-set tiebreak to keep her title hopes alive.
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka also had to dig deep after dropping the opening set to McCartney Kessler. The Belarusian raised her level when it mattered most, overpowering the American to win in three sets and continue her impressive run. Defending champion Jannik Sinner's progress in the men's draw ensured both world No. 1 players remained on course for another day.
Osaka, Pegula Continue Their Charge
Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka enjoyed one of her cleanest performances of the tournament, defeating Anastasia Gasanova in straight sets to move into the third round. Fourth seed Jessica Pegula also impressed with a comfortable victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo, while Belinda Bencic, Jelena Ostapenko and teenage American Iva Jovic joined them in the next round.
With Andreeva becoming the biggest casualty of Day 3, the women's draw has opened up further. Yet the leading contenders continue to gather momentum, setting up a fascinating third-round schedule featuring several heavyweight clashes and dangerous floaters eager to extend their Wimbledon runs.
Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Round 2: Seeds Out On Day 3
Mirra Andreeva (5)
Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Day 3 Key Results
Barbora Krejcikova beat Mirra Andreeva [5] 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka [1] beat McCartney Kessler 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Coco Gauff [7] beat Solana Sierra 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7)
Jessica Pegula [4] beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-3
Naomi Osaka beat Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 6-2
Belinda Bencic [16] beat Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-3
Jelena Ostapenko [20] beat Antonia Ruciz 6-2, 6-0
Iva Jovic beat Tatjana Maria 6-1, 6-2