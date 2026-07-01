Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Krejcikova Stuns Andreeva To Reach Round Three

Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the highlights and play-by-play updates of the second-round clash between the Czech and the Italian on the Centre Court at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1

A seventh point set win for Barbora Krejcikova, she advances to the third round and will face Nikola Bartunkova

A seventh point set win for Barbora Krejcikova, she advances to the third round and will face Nikola Bartunkova GETTY IMAGES

Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, battling past French Open champion and fifth seed Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to book her place in the third round of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. In a gripping contest that tested both players mentally and physically, Krejcikova finally converted her seventh match point, with a fortunate net cord leaving Andreeva helpless at the decisive moment. The Russian teenager's frustration was evident as she hurled her racquet towards her chair after the final point, while Krejcikova celebrated a hard-fought victory that keeps her title defence alive. The Czech will now face compatriot Nikola Bartunkova for a place in the third round.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jul 2026, 06:53:12 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello! Good evening, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

1 Jul 2026, 06:53:40 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament will be available on JioHotstar, while fans in India can also watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

1 Jul 2026, 06:54:41 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Their four career matchups showcase a very tight rivalry : 2024 Ningbo (Quarter-final): Andreeva won via retirement (7-6, 3-2 ret.) .

2024 Australian Open (Round of 16): Krejcikova won in three sets (4-6, 6-3, 6-2) .

2023 China Open (Round of 64): Andreeva won in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).

2023 Wimbledon (Round of 28): Andreeva won via retirement (6-3, 4-0 ret.) .

1 Jul 2026, 07:50:31 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Slight Delay! The match is reportedly set to start from 8:15 p.m. (IST).

1 Jul 2026, 09:06:13 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Action To Be Underway Centre Court is all set to host a compelling second-round showdown between 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková and reigning French Open titlist Mirra Andreeva, a match that pits veteran guile against the momentum of a rising star. While the 38th-ranked Czech enters the contest with proven pedigree at SW19 and fresh confidence from her recent run to the Libéma Open final, she faces a stiff test in the 19-year-old Russian fifth seed, who arrives in London riding the high of her maiden Grand Slam triumph in Paris just last month.

1 Jul 2026, 09:21:43 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Krejcikova 2-0 Andreeva (Set 1) Barbora Krejčíková has made a statement start on Centre Court, weathering a challenge in the opening game to fend off two break points before securing her serve. The 2024 Wimbledon champion then immediately turned the pressure on, seizing her own opportunity in the following game and converting it into a break after a wayward forehand from Mirra Andreeva, taking an early command of the match.

1 Jul 2026, 09:40:28 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Krejcikova 2-3 Andreeva (Set 1) Mirra Andreeva is firmly back in the contest. After a grueling service game that extended past the 10-minute mark, the Russian fifth seed finally broke through, converting a crucial break point with a brilliant forehand winner down the line after showing incredible tenacity to keep the rally alive. The momentum has shifted as she closes the gap, officially making this a tight battle on Centre Court.

1 Jul 2026, 09:55:27 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Krejcikova 3-5 Andreeva (Set 1) Mirra Andreeva is finding her rhythm, capitalizing on a significant shift in momentum. After battling through a marathon service game that lasted over ten minutes, the 19-year-old Russian fifth seed secured the break by demonstrating remarkable defensive tenacity, finishing the rally with a pinpoint forehand winner down the line. That crucial hold to love—compounded by Krejčíková’s inability to find her range on returns—marks a clear resurgence for Andreeva as she firmly asserts herself in this high-stakes encounter.

1 Jul 2026, 10:23:31 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Krejcikova holds Barbora Krejcikova has responded well to losing the first set where Mirra Andreeva played so well, and the Czech backs up her break in the previous game with a solid hold. Krejcikova 4-6 4-1 Andreeva

1 Jul 2026, 10:24:15 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: England Chants on the Centre Court.. "COME ON ENGLAND!" Something you don't expect to hear at the tennis, but one man has earned himself a laugh from the crowd on Centre Court. Mirra Andreeva isn't happy, though, and she smacks the ball into the sky after dropping serve.

1 Jul 2026, 10:37:49 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Andreeva breaks back Unforced errors come at a bad time for Barbora Krejcikova as her backhand finds the net, before a double fault offers Mirra Andreeva three break points. The Czech saves two but Andreeva makes the third one count as she forces Krejcikova into a mistake. Did the pressure of serving for the second set get to Krejcikova there? Krejcikova 4-6 5-4 Andreeva

1 Jul 2026, 10:56:18 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and second set Krejcikova Barbora Krejcikova takes the set as Mirra Andreeva skews a forehand wide. The 2024 Wimbledon champion raised her game in that second set and she now has her reward. Krejcikova 4-6 7-5 0-0 Andreeva

1 Jul 2026, 11:01:03 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Deuce Still struggling in the third, loose shorts by Mirra makes Barbora take the advantage by forcing the Russian to go into the net and open up a break point for her. Krejcikova 4-6 7-5 1-0 Andreeva

1 Jul 2026, 11:01:58 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Andreeva holds That's a big hold for Mirra Andreeva as her first serve gets her out of trouble. A lot to think about for the French Open champion at the start of this third set. Krejcikova 4-6 7-5 1-1 Andreeva

1 Jul 2026, 11:07:53 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Krejcikova calls for physio After that game, Barbora Krejcikova has called for the physio for what appears to be a blister. Mirra Andreeva is sat deep in thought while the trainer sees to the Czech's foot. Krejcikova 4-6 7-5 2-1 Andreeva

1 Jul 2026, 11:32:36 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Andreeva letting emotions get the better of her Krejcikova showing her experience out here, showing her poise between points. Andreeva is letting her emotions get the better of her out here. She isn't even allowing herself the time to calm down in-between points.

1 Jul 2026, 11:36:35 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Krejcikova Holds Barbora Krejcikova is one game nearer to the third round as she holds to 15, with a little help from the top of the net on the final point. Another cheer goes around Centre Court as England book their place in the last-16 of the World Cup. I don't think either player is interested.

1 Jul 2026, 11:53:36 pm IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Andreeva backs up! The crowd have forgotten about the football - Centre Court is where's it's at! It's all got a bit rowdy and there's a collective groan as Barbora Krejcikova misses her sixth match point. And then a cheer when Mirra Andreeva breaks. The crowd don't know what they want to happen here.

2 Jul 2026, 12:17:59 am IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game, set and match Krejcikova A seventh match point for Barbora Krejcikova. Can she do it this time? She can! But it's via the help of the net as the deflected bounce causes Mirra Andreeva to hit the ball out. Andreeva throws her racquet in frustration while Krejcikova celebrates one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far. Krejcikova 4-6 7-5 6-4 Andreeva

2 Jul 2026, 12:19:42 am IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Frustration from Andreeva Mirra Andreeva tosses her racquet towards her chair, there is relief on the face of Barbora Krejcikova! Andreeva says to her box something along the lines of: 'I don't need it, I don't want to hear it'.

2 Jul 2026, 12:20:24 am IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Krejcikova sets up all-Czech tie What a match that was. Barbora Krejcikova, a champion at Wimbledon in 2024, will play fellow Czech Nikola Bartunkova in the third round after eliminating Russian fifth seed and French Open champion Mirra Andreeva.

2 Jul 2026, 12:21:53 am IST Barbora Krejcikova Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: 'Extremely proud' Former champion Barbora Krejcikova, speaking after three-set win over Mirra Andreeva: "It has been amazing. It is full here, the atmosphere was great. We've been fighting for almost three hours, what a match, what a match. "I think this is fifth time playing with Mirra. Always been huge fight. She is so young and unique player, has everything in front of her. Very difficult match but happy to put a great show on and we were fighting until last point. "I'm extremely proud I managed to win in this beautiful Centre Court. The best court in the world." On coming back after difficult two years: "It's definitely special. I have been through a lot with injuries and my personal life. The last couple months was really hard to get through with the emotions of what has happened. "But, I put lots of work and dedication in every single day. I try to go day by day. Thank you to my team in the box and everyone who stays back in Czech Republic. "I hope my niece was watching because she loves tennis. I think she has chicken pox, so I hope my brother let her and my nephew watch this match. I hope I made her proud and can give her some motivation for tennis and for life."