Heart Of The Beast Trailer: Brad Pitt And His Dog Companion Are Trapped In Wilderness After A Plane Crash

Heart Of The Beast follows Brad Pitt and dog Odin's survival.
David Ayer reunites with Brad Pitt after 2014's Fury success.
Trailer showcases intense wilderness action and emotional companionship themes.
The Heart Of The Beast trailer has been unveiled, giving audiences their first extended look at Brad Pitt's survival thriller. The film follows a former Special Forces soldier and his loyal service dog as they struggle to stay alive after a catastrophic plane crash leaves them isolated in one of the world's harshest environments. With sweeping wilderness visuals and emotional stakes, the trailer suggests that survival will depend as much on trust as endurance.
Brad Pitt stars as James Belmont, a retired Army Special Forces operative whose life is turned upside down when his aircraft crashes deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Stranded far from civilisation, he must rely on his combat dog Odin as the pair face extreme weather conditions, dangerous terrain and life-threatening challenges.
Watch the trailer here:
Heart Of The Beast trailer highlights Brad Pitt and Odin's bond
The newly released footage places the relationship between Belmont and Odin at the centre of the story. Rather than presenting the dog as a sidekick, the trailer portrays both as equal survivors relying on each other to stay alive.
In one tense sequence, Odin is seen rescuing Belmont after the crash. Later, it is heard in the trailer that a promise is made by Belmont that he will get his canine companion home, no matter how difficult the journey becomes.
David Ayer reunites with Brad Pitt for survival thriller
The film marks a reunion between director David Ayer and Brad Pitt following their acclaimed war drama Fury. According to the official synopsis, the film explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his dog as they confront their toughest battle together.
Alongside Pitt, the cast includes Academy Award winner JK Simmons and Anna Lambe. Pitt also serves as a producer on the project.
The much-anticipated thriller is set to arrive in cinemas on September 25, with Paramount Pictures positioning it as one of the year's major survival adventures.