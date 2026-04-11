US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

When American and Iranian officials meet later today, it will mark the highest-level contact between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It will also be their first official face-to-face negotiations since the 2015 nuclear agreement on Iran’s atomic programme. President Trump withdrew from that deal in 2018 during his first term, and later that year Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned further direct talks. Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli strike at the start of the conflict six weeks ago.