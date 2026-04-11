High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’

Summary of this article
US President Donald Trump said Iran has “no cards” left except its leverage over international waterways, especially the Strait of Hormuz, ahead of key talks in Islamabad.
Trump warned that US warships are prepared to resume strikes if diplomacy fails, while Vice President JD Vance leads the American delegation for negotiations.
The talks are expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, regional proxies, and reopening shipping routes in the Gulf.
US President Donald Trump on Friday sharply escalated his rhetoric against Iran, warning that Tehran has “no cards” left except what he described as the “short-term extortion of the world” through its control over key international waterways, hours before crucial ceasefire talks in Islamabad.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran’s only leverage lay in its hold over strategic maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, and insisted that Tehran’s survival now depended on negotiations.
“The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways,” Trump wrote. “The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate.”
The remarks came as US Vice President JD Vance departed for Islamabad to lead Washington’s delegation in what are being seen as make-or-break talks with Iran. Trump, speaking to the New York Post, signalled that military action remained on the table if diplomacy fails.
“We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition,” Trump said, adding that US warships were prepared to resume strikes if no agreement is reached. “We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon.”
The Iranian side is represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf who have now landed in Islamabad.
A key US demand is reportedly the transfer of nearly 1,000 pounds of deeply buried enriched uranium, along with ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for unrestricted international shipping. Trump has repeatedly described free passage through the waterway as central to any long-term ceasefire arrangement.
Ahead of the talks, Trump also expressed deep scepticism over Tehran’s assurances.
“You’re dealing against people that we don’t know whether or not they tell the truth,” he said. “To our face, they’re getting rid of all nuclear weapons, everything’s gone. And then they go out to the press and say, ‘No, we’d like to enrich.’ So we’ll find out.”
In another swipe at Tehran, Trump said Iran was more adept at handling media narratives than military engagement.
“The Iranians are better at handling the fake news media and public relations than they are at fighting,” he said.
Later, speaking to reporters before the negotiations, Trump asserted that the Strait of Hormuz “will open with or without Iran”.
“I wish him luck... They are militarily defeated, and now we are going to open up the Gulf, with or without them,” Trump said, referring to Vance’s diplomatic mission in Pakistan.
The Islamabad talks come amid a fragile ceasefire and growing global concern over the impact of tensions in the Gulf on oil supplies and regional stability.
With Inputs from Agencies