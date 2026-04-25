Iranian FM Araghchi Meets Pakistan Army Chief Amid US-Iran Diplomatic Push

Tehran confirms no direct US talks planned during Islamabad visit as Pakistan facilitates regional peace efforts.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
iran
Abbas Araghchi Photo: X; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held high-level discussions with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir in Islamabad to address regional matters.

Although US envoys are set to travel to Pakistan, Iranian officials have stated that no direct meetings with the American delegation are currently planned.

President Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to allow more time for a unified peace proposal to be finalised.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad on Saturday, while Islamabad maintains its efforts to facilitate negotiations between the United States and Iran.

According to PTI, the discussion was highlighted in a short video released by the Iranian embassy, which confirmed the attendance of foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei and Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam. While the embassy caption noted that "Araghchi calls on Munir," it offered no additional details regarding the content of their conversation.

Araghchi reached Islamabad late Friday, where he was welcomed by high-ranking officials, including Munir, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. However, uncertainty surrounds whether direct diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran will occur during this visit. In a social media post, Baqaei clarified, "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan."

PTI reported that prior to his departure, Araghchi described his tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow as a "timely" visit intended to "closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments." He further noted that "Our neighbours are our priority."

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Shortly after the Iranian team's arrival, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that US Special Envoy on the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner would depart for Pakistan to "engage in direct talks" with the Iranian delegation. The American team has not yet arrived.

Reported PTI, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar expressed hope for "meaningful engagements" between the involved parties to promote stability in the region. The first round of discussions on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough. On Tuesday, President Trump extended the existing two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, providing Tehran time to prepare a unified proposal to conclude the war, which commenced on February 28 following US-Israeli strikes.

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