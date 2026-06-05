Former Tibet Government Chief Che Dalha Sentenced to Life in Prison for Corruption

Former Tibet Autonomous Region government chairman Che Dalha was sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting more than 158 million yuan ($23.35 million) in bribes between 1999 and 2025.
Che Dalha, who served as Lhasa's Communist Party chief and later headed Tibet's regional government, admitted guilt and expressed remorse during the trial.
A Chinese court has sentenced former Tibet Autonomous Region government chairman Che Dalha to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of accepting millions of dollars in bribes over more than two decades, according to state media reports.
China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday that the 67-year-old former official, who is of Tibetan ethnicity and is also known as Qizhala, was convicted by a court in Chongqing in southwestern China.
The court found that Che Dalha illegally accepted more than 158 million yuan (approximately $23.35 million) between 1999 and 2025 while serving in a series of senior positions in Tibet, Yunnan province and Beijing.
According to the ruling, he used his official authority to help individuals and organisations secure benefits in areas including real estate development, project contracting, administrative approvals and employment matters.
Leveraging his official positions, Che Dalha provided assistance to individuals and organisations "in matters concerning real estate development, project contracting, administrative approvals, and job promotions" while receiving properties and valuables in return, the court said.
The court concluded that his conduct "caused particularly serious losses to the interests of the state and the people," and ordered life imprisonment, lifelong deprivation of political rights and the confiscation of all personal assets.
State media reported that Che Dalha admitted his crimes and showed remorse during the trial proceedings.
Che Dalha held several influential positions during his political career, including Communist Party secretary of Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, before becoming chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region government, the region's second-highest-ranking office. The Communist Party secretary remains the top political authority in Tibet.
China's top anti-corruption agency announced an investigation into Che Dalha in January 2025. Six months later, he was formally expelled from the Communist Party and removed from public office.
The case comes amid Beijing's continuing anti-corruption campaign targeting senior officials across the country. It also follows years of increased central government oversight in Tibet under Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has strengthened institutional control over the region since taking office in 2012.
Human rights organisations and Tibetan exile groups have long described China's governance of Tibet as "oppressive", a characterisation that Beijing has consistently rejected.