Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivers a speech on China s vision of regional order at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 12, 2022 Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivers a speech on China s vision of regional order at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 12, 2022 Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua