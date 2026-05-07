Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

Wei was convicted of accepting bribes, while Li was convicted of both accepting and offering bribes, the agency reported, citing the court rulings.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: KumarI Anusha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Chinese Defence Minister
Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivers a speech on China s vision of regional order at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 12, 2022 Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu, former Chinese defence ministers were sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over graft charges on Thursday

  • Wei served as Defence Minister from 2018 to 2023, and Li barely served a few months as his successor

  • Wei was convicted of accepting bribes, while Li was convicted of both accepting and offering bribes, the agency reported, citing the court rulings

Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu, former Chinese defence ministers were sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over graft charges on Thursday, state media Xinhua reported. They were sentenced separately by China’s military court.

Wei was convicted of accepting bribes, while Li was convicted of both accepting and offering bribes, the agency reported, citing the court rulings. Wei and his successor Li, who worked under President Xi Jinping's watch, were expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2024. They were also former members of the Central Military Commission headed by Xi.

Wei served as Defence Minister from 2018 to 2023, and Li barely served a few months as his successor. Both Wei and Li headed the People's Liberation Army's all-important Rocket (Missile) Force, established in 2015 as part of Xi’s military overhaul.

Wei, who headed the rocket force from its inception until 2017 and later served as the defence minister whereas, Li was personally picked up for the top defence post by Xi himself.

Yoon Suk Yeol - AP; Representative image
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Gets Life Sentence For Martial Law

BY Outlook News Desk

After Li’s sacking, several of its top officials were removed and charged with corruption. Reports suggested that Mr Li had been a suspect of receiving “huge sums of money” in bribes as well as bribing others. An investigation also found he “did not fulfil political responsibilities” and “sought personnel benefits for himself and others”.

Related Content
Trump and Xi last met in person in October on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea. - | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein; Representative image
China Says US Ties 'Stable' Despite Tensions Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit
Strait of Hormuz - WIKI; Representative image
China, Iran hold Talks In Beijing As Pressure Mounts Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade
Rescuers work on site after an explosion at a fireworks plant in Guandu Town of Liuyang, central China s Hunan Province, in the early hours of May 5, 2026. - null
Deadly Blast At China Fireworks Factory Kills At least 21
R Praggnanandhaa making his move against Daniil Dubov in round four, game two of FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in Panaji. - Eteri Kublashvili/FIDE
FIDE Candidates 2026, Round 2 Wrap: Divya Deshmukh Vs R Vaishali Ends In A Draw; R Praggnanandhaa Joint Lead
Related Content

For Wei an investigation was launched in 2023 that found he had accepted” a huge amount of money and valuables” in bribes and “helped others gain improper benefits in personnel arrangements”. Xinhua reported in 2024, adding that his actions were “extremely serious in nature, with a highly detrimental impact and tremendous harm”.  

A death sentence with reprieve in China is generally scaled down to life imprisonment if the offender commits no offence during the period of reprieve. After which there is no possibility of further commutation or parole.

(With PTI Inputs)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Giants Up Against Defending Champions In A Do-Or-Die Clash

  2. IPL Dispatch: SRH Become New Table-Toppers; Playoff Race Turns Wildly Competitive

  3. LSG Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  4. Pakistan To Host Australia In Three-Match ODI Series Later This Month

  5. Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series: Pat Cummins Among Australian Stars To Stay Back Due To IPL 2026 Commitments

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  2. Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat, Experts Call Resignation ‘Mere Formality’ 

  3. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  4. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  5. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  2. China, Iran hold Talks In Beijing As Pressure Mounts Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  5. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

Latest Stories

  1. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  4. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  6. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  7. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  8. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report