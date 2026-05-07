Knicks 108-102 76ers, NBA 2026: Brunson Stars As Hosts Seize 2-0 Lead

Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) fights for control of the ball with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

1/10 New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives past Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the first half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





2/10 Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





3/10 New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) blocks Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





4/10 Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. reacts during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





5/10 New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Philadelphia 76ers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





6/10 Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) blocks New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





7/10 New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after giving a foul during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Philadelphia 76ers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





8/10 Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) is hit by New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





9/10 Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) blocks New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





10/10 New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) fights for control of the ball with Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the first half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





