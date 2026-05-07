Knicks 108-102 76ers, NBA 2026: Brunson Stars As Hosts Seize 2-0 Lead
The New York Knicks edged the Philadelphia 76ers 108-102 at Madison Square Garden in Game 2 of the NBA 2026 Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday. It was a tightly contested affair, as both teams battled through 25 lead changes and 14 ties, the most in an NBA playoff game in over a decade. The 76ers, missing Joel Embiid due to injury, relied on Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 26 points, and veteran Paul George, who added 19 points. However, the Knicks responded well. Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, while OG Anunoby added 24 before leaving injured. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 20 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. The Knicks now lead the series 2-0, with the next two games moving to Philadelphia.
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