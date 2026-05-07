Knicks 108-102 76ers, NBA 2026: Brunson Stars As Hosts Seize 2-0 Lead

The New York Knicks edged the Philadelphia 76ers 108-102 at Madison Square Garden in Game 2 of the NBA 2026 Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday. It was a tightly contested affair, as both teams battled through 25 lead changes and 14 ties, the most in an NBA playoff game in over a decade. The 76ers, missing Joel Embiid due to injury, relied on Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 26 points, and veteran Paul George, who added 19 points. However, the Knicks responded well. Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, while OG Anunoby added 24 before leaving injured. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 20 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. The Knicks now lead the series 2-0, with the next two games moving to Philadelphia.

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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) fights for control of the ball with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives past Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the first half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Og Anunoby
New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) blocks Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. reacts during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Philadelphia 76ers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) blocks New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after giving a foul during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Philadelphia 76ers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) is hit by New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) during the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) blocks New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) fights for control of the ball with Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the first half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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