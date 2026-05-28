Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek, French Open: 'Queen Of Clay' Sets Up All-Polish 3rd Round Clash Against Magda Linette
Four-time champion and third seed Iga Swiatek successfully navigated her way into the women's singles third round of the French Open 2026 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Sara Bejlek on Court Philippe Chatrier, Wednesday. In a tricky clay-court duel against the World No. 35 from Czechia, the six-time Grand Slam winner committed as many as 38 unforced errors and six double faults, but still managed to wrap up the match in one hour and 34 minutes. The 24-year-old will next face Polish compatriot and World No. 38 Magda Linette, who defeated higher-ranked Jeļena Ostapenko of Latvia in three sets (6-2, 2-6, 6-2) on Friday. Swiatek won the Roland Garros showpiece in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Last year, she lost to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final. The new 'Queen of Clay' has recently teamed up with Rafael Nadal's former coach, Francisco Roig. See the best photos from the Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek tennis match.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE