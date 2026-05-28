Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek, French Open: 'Queen Of Clay' Sets Up All-Polish 3rd Round Clash Against Magda Linette

Four-time champion and third seed Iga Swiatek successfully navigated her way into the women's singles third round of the French Open 2026 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Sara Bejlek on Court Philippe Chatrier, Wednesday. In a tricky clay-court duel against the World No. 35 from Czechia, the six-time Grand Slam winner committed as many as 38 unforced errors and six double faults, but still managed to wrap up the match in one hour and 34 minutes. The 24-year-old will next face Polish compatriot and World No. 38 Magda Linette, who defeated higher-ranked Jeļena Ostapenko of Latvia in three sets (6-2, 2-6, 6-2) on Friday. Swiatek won the Roland Garros showpiece in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Last year, she lost to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final. The new 'Queen of Clay' has recently teamed up with Rafael Nadal's former coach, Francisco Roig. See the best photos from the Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek tennis match.

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Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek French open 2026 highlights
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek French open 2026
Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic reacts as she plays against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek French open 2026
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek French open
Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek French open highlights
Iga Swiatek of Poland hits the clay away from her shoes as she plays against Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek tennis 2026 photos
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek French open 2026
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek French open gallery
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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