How India’s First Line Of Defense Lives On The Edge

Kacha Singh Sodha going back home at Karda Village which is the last village of India on India-Pakistan Border.
People in the area of Tanot Village which at India Pakistan Border
Ranu Lal with Army jawan with his achievement memento
Women working in Karda Village in Jaisalmer Border Area which is last village at Indo-Pak border.
BSF trucks standing in Tanot village, Jaisalmer.
Milestone of remote connecting area at Indo-Pak Border
BSF jawans patrolling at the India-Pakistan border.
BSF jawans are patrolling at the India-Pakistan border.
Ranu Lal a former army guide at Myajlar, Jaisalmer
BSF milestone for the first line of defence at India-Pakistan border of Rajasthan.
Ranu Lal a former army guide at Myajlar, Jaisalmer District