Trump To Convene Cabinet Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

Meeting comes days after Trump announced that his administration and Tehran had "largely negotiated" a settlement.
Iran called fresh American strikes a sign of "bad faith and unreliability."
The meeting is expected to feature all of Trump’s cabinet including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
As fresh American strikes on Tehran raised questions over peace efforts, US President Donald Trump is set to convene a cabinet meeting on May 27.
The gathering is expected to feature all of Trump’s cabinet members with Fox News reporting that outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is likely to be present as well.
Earlier Trump wrote on Truth Social “Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David.”
This trip, now postponed, was planned in the wake of fresh American strikes over Tehran.
America carried out "defensive" strikes on missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran onMonday as per Associated Press with Iran calling the strikes as a sign of "bad faith and unreliability."
This comes days after President Trump announced that his administration and Tehran had "largely negotiated" a settlement.
About a possible peace deal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that several more days would be needed for an agreement on extension of the ceasefire or opening of the strait. This extension, commentators say, could be used to chart a mutually agreeable nuclear deal, if at all.
The Associated Press reports that with the cabinet meeting, Trump would like to project his control over a possible reopening of the strait and that his campaign against Iran has resulted in severe harm to the Iranian nuclear capability signalling fulfilment of key war objectives for the American attacks. This has to be read in the light of upcoming mid-term elections in America, results of which will significantly define Congressional control.
Reports from America highlight the worries amidst Republicans on the rising cost of living and the resultant mood of the voters.
A White House official, speaking to New York Post, said “recent successes of the administration including economy and small business wins, Task Force to Eliminate Fraud highlights, and foreign policy updates” are to be discussed by Trump, his ministers and senior officials.
Camp David refers to the President's country residence with the place famous for hosting foreign dignitaries and significant meetings.