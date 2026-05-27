French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 3

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French Open 2026 Day 3 witnessed major upsets as Daniil Medvedev, Jessica Pegula and other seeded stars suffered shocking early exits

French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 3
Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts as he plays against Adam Walton of Australia during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Summary of this article

  • Adam Walton stunned sixth seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets to produce one of the biggest upsets of French Open 2026 Day 3

  • French wildcard Moïse Kouame defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to secure the biggest win of his young career

  • Jessica Pegula crashed out after losing to Australia’s Kimberly Birrell despite winning the opening set 6-1

The French Open 2026 witnessed several major upsets on Day 3 at Roland Garros as seeded stars crashed out in dramatic fashion across both the men’s and women’s singles draws.

The hot Paris conditions and challenging clay courts created problems for many top players, while lower-ranked opponents produced fearless performances to pull off surprise victories. Daniil Medvedev and Jessica Pegula headlined the biggest exits of the day after suffering shock first-round defeats.

Men’s Singles: Daniil Medvedev Suffers Shock Exit

Sixth seed Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the French Open 2026 after suffering a stunning first-round defeat against Australian wildcard Adam Walton. The Australian produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, defeating Medvedev 6–2, 1–6, 6–1, 1–6, 6–4 in a dramatic five-set battle at Roland Garros.

Walton dominated the first and third sets aggressively, while Medvedev responded strongly in the second and fourth. However, the Australian held his nerve in the deciding set to complete a memorable victory over the former US Open champion.

Another major upset came through French wildcard Moise Kouame, who stunned former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic in straight sets. The 17-year-old defeated the Croatian 7–6(7–4), 6–2, 6–1 in an impressive performance at Roland Garros.

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After edging a tight opening-set tiebreak, Kouame completely dominated the contest with fearless shot-making and consistent baseline play, securing one of the biggest wins of his young career on the clay courts in Paris.

Women’s Singles: Jessica Pegula Among Seeded Casualties

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula suffered one of the biggest upsets in the women’s draw after losing to Australia’s Kimberly Birrell. Pegula dominated the opening set 6-1 but lost momentum as Birrell fought back brilliantly to secure a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory. The defeat marked another disappointing Roland Garros campaign for the American, who has historically struggled on clay courts.

Last year’s semifinalist Lois Boisson also crashed out early after suffering a heavy 6-2, 6-2 defeat against Anna Kalinskaya. Maria Sakkari added another upset result by defeating 12th seed Linda Noskova 7-5, 6-4 in straight sets. However, top contenders Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka safely progressed into the second round with convincing victories in Paris. Sabalenka defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2, while Osaka beat Laura Siegemund 6-3, 7-6(3).

French Open 2026 Day 4 Schedule

Court Philippe-Chatrier

  • Novak Djokovic vs Arthur Fils (17)

  • Iga Swiatek (2) vs Anna Bondar

  • Holger Rune (7) vs Luca Nardi

  • Night Session: Casper Ruud (5) vs Gael Monfils

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

  • Elena Rybakina (11) vs Arantxa Rus

  • Ben Shelton (12) vs Roberto Bautista Agut

  • Mirra Andreeva (6) vs Ashlyn Krueger

  • Andrey Rublev (8) vs Alexander Shevchenko

Court Simonne-Mathieu

  • Taylor Fritz (3) vs Fabio Fognini

  • Ons Jabeur (14) vs Clara Tauson

  • Hubert Hurkacz (18) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

  • Daria Kasatkina (10) vs Katie Boulter

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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