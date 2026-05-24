Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi LIVE Streaming, French Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men’s Singles 1st Round Clash

Alexander Zverev kick-starts his French Open 2026 campaign against Benjamin Bonzi
The German has reached the Roland Garros final just once - 2024
This will be the first-ever meet between Zverev and Bonzi
Alexander Zverev will start his pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title when he goes up against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the first round of the French Open 2026. The German came close to winning the Australian Open earlier this year but fell to Carlos Alcaraz in five sets.
The world number three will set his sights on the French Open, where he has made deep runs in previous years. Zverev kick-starts his Roland Garros campaign against local favourite, Benjamin Bonzi at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
This will be the first meet between the two players. Since Zverev's debut at French Open in 2016, the German has only made to the final once - 2024. Alcaraz again was his nemesis, defeating the German 6–3, 2–6, 5–7, 6–1, 6–2 in the final.
Zverev has reached three consecutive semifinals at Roland Garros between 2021 and 2023, before his final appearance in 2024.
Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi, French Open 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi, French Open 2026 match being played?
The Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi, French Open 2026 match will be played on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. The tentative time for the match is 4:40 PM IST.
Where to watch the Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi, French Open 2026 match live on TV and online?
In India, fans can watch the French Open 2026 live on Sony Sports Network channels. For live streaming, one can catch the action of Roland Garros 2026 on the Sony LIV app and Fancode in India.