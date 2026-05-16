Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Why Italian Open SF Was Stopped And When It Will Resume?

Summary of this article
Jannik Sinner was leading Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 5-7, 4-2 before the semifinal was suspended due to rain
The Italian Open semifinal was halted because of slippery court conditions in Rome
The match is scheduled to resume on Saturday at 3 PM local time
Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev’s Italian Open semifinal was suspended due to heavy rain in Rome on Friday night, with the match halted during the deciding set. World No. 1 Sinner was leading 6-2, 5-7, 4-2 when officials stopped play at Campo Centrale after worsening court conditions and continuous rainfall.
The suspension came shortly after a tense exchange between Sinner and chair umpire Aurelie Tourte, with the Italian star expressing concern over slippery conditions on the clay court.
Medvedev was serving at advantage when play was officially called off around 9:45 PM local time. Tournament organizers later confirmed the semifinal would not continue on Friday night.
The match will now resume on Saturday at 3 PM local time in Rome. Sinner remains two games away from reaching the Italian Open final, where Casper Ruud is already waiting after defeating Luciano Darderi in straight sets. Before the rain interruption, Sinner had also taken a medical timeout after appearing to struggle physically during the second and third sets.
Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, Italian Open: Live Streaming
The resumed Italian Open 2026 semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will be available for live streaming on Fancode app and website. The match is scheduled to restart on Saturday evening 3 PM IST after being suspended due to rain in Rome. Fans can also follow live scores and updates through the ATP Tour website and official tournament platforms.
Why was Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev suspended?
The Italian Open semifinal was suspended due to heavy rain and slippery court conditions in Rome.
When will Sinner vs Medvedev resume?
The match is scheduled to resume on Saturday at 3 PM local time in Rome.