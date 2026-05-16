Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, ATP Italian Open 2026: Rain Stops Chaotic Rome Semi-Final
The Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev ATP Italian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final on Friday (May 15) was stopped in the third set due to rain. World No. 1 Sinner took the first set with relative ease but conceded the next in the chaotic match. Exhausted and struggling, the local favourite took a timeout in the third set. When the bad weather forced a postponement until Saturday, Sinner was leading 6-2, 5-7, 4-2. The winner of the match will face Norwegian Casper Ruud, who defeated Italian Luciano Darderi, in the final. Sinner lost the 2025 final to Carlos Alcaraz and is chasing a maiden title here, days before the start of the French Open. The 24-year-old is also aiming to extend his ATP Masters 1000 successive wins record to 33 and complete a career Golden Masters. Medvedev, meanwhile, is in his first Italian Open semis since winning the clay court event in 2023. The 30-year-old Russian, currently ninth in the ATP rankings, will be a force to reckon with at Roland Garros.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE