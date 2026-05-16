Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, ATP Italian Open 2026: Rain Stops Chaotic Rome Semi-Final

Italy's Jannik Sinner ask to the referee to stop the match because of the rain during the semifinal match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

1/9 Italy's Jannik Sinner returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





2/9 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates as he plays against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





3/9 Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





4/9 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates as he plays against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





5/9 Italy's Jannik Sinner returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





6/9 Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





7/9 Hanspeter Sinner is flanked by Siglinde Sinner as they attend the semifinal match between Italy's Jannik Sinner Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





8/9 Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves a ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





9/9 Italy's Jannik Sinner returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





