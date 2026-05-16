Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, ATP Italian Open 2026: Rain Stops Chaotic Rome Semi-Final

The Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev ATP Italian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final on Friday (May 15) was stopped in the third set due to rain. World No. 1 Sinner took the first set with relative ease but conceded the next in the chaotic match. Exhausted and struggling, the local favourite took a timeout in the third set. When the bad weather forced a postponement until Saturday, Sinner was leading 6-2, 5-7, 4-2. The winner of the match will face Norwegian Casper Ruud, who defeated Italian Luciano Darderi, in the final. Sinner lost the 2025 final to Carlos Alcaraz and is chasing a maiden title here, days before the start of the French Open. The 24-year-old is also aiming to extend his ATP Masters 1000 successive wins record to 33 and complete a career Golden Masters. Medvedev, meanwhile, is in his first Italian Open semis since winning the clay court event in 2023. The 30-year-old Russian, currently ninth in the ATP rankings, will be a force to reckon with at Roland Garros.

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Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev ATP Italian Open tennis
Italy's Jannik Sinner ask to the referee to stop the match because of the rain during the semifinal match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Sinner vs Medvedev Italian Open
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Medvedev vs Sinner Rome highlights
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates as he plays against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Rome Masters 2026 semi-final
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates as he plays against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Rome tennis tournament 2026
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Sinner vs Medvedev Foro Italico clay match
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Internazionali BNL dItalia
Hanspeter Sinner is flanked by Siglinde Sinner as they attend the semifinal match between Italy's Jannik Sinner Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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ATP Italian Open 2026
Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves a ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Sinner vs Medvedev
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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