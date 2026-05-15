Daniil Medvedev Vs Martin Landaluce, ATP Italian Open: Russian Star Sets Up Dream Semi-Final Date With Jannik Sinner
Former champion Daniil Medvedev survived a three-set tussle with lucky loser Martin Landaluce en route to his first ATP Italian Open semi-final since lifting the trophy in 2023. The Russian maverick conceded the opening set without a fight, and was behind (2-3) in the decider, but completed the quarter-final victory over the 20-year-old Spaniard in two hours and 22 minutes (1-6, 6-4, 7-5) on his fourth match-point. The 30-year-old, who now resides in Monte Carlo, will face the local favourite and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner for a place in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event days before the start of the season's second Grand Slam tournament, the French Open.
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