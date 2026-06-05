India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, One-Off Test: When And Where To Watch Mullanpur's Maiden Red-Ball Fixture?

India and Afghanistan will lock horns in an one-off Test on June 6
The match will not be a part of India's WTC 2025-26 campaign
The first ODI will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India
India's red-ball campaign resumes with a historic one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, beginning on June 6. The fixture marks the first-ever Test match at the venue and only the second Test meeting between the two nations, eight years after their inaugural clash in Bengaluru.
While the contest carries plenty of significance for both teams, it will not count towards the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Afghanistan are currently not among the nine teams participating in the WTC, and ICC regulations also do not allow one-off Tests to be included in the championship standings. As a result, no WTC points will be on offer despite the match's Test status.
India, led by Shubman Gill, enter the contest with a blend of youth and experience. The hosts have rested Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, opening the door for fresh faces such as Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar. The batting unit, meanwhile, boasts the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant, who is set to feature in his 50th Test. With home conditions expected to aid spin as the game progresses, India will start as overwhelming favourites.
Afghanistan, however, will view the match as another opportunity to strengthen their credentials in the longest format. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, along with key players Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai, will look to challenge a strong Indian side. Although the result will have no impact on the WTC table, the match remains an important occasion for Afghanistan's Test development and India's preparation for future WTC assignments later in the cycle.
India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Squads
Afghanistan: Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmanullah, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar
India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Streaming Details
When and where will the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan be played?
The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, June 6.
Where will the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan be streamed?
The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
When will the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan start?
The live action of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will start from 9:30 AM IST.