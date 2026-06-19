India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AFG 3rd ODI Match Online And TV?

India take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI
The Men In Blue have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series
The Afghans are yet to secure a victory against India in ODIs
Following an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, India aims for a clean sweep as they face Afghanistan in the final match. The Afghans are yet to secure a victory against India in ODIs, and the team led by Shubman Gill intends to maintain that record.
India triumphed in the rain-affected first ODI in Dharamsala by 7 wickets and dominated the second ODI in Lucknow with a significant margin of 170 runs.
In both games, Gill took the lead. During the game in Dharamsala, he scored an unbeaten 84, helping India successfully chase down the 195-run target with over an over remaining.
In the second ODI in Lucknow, Gill improved upon his previous performance by scoring his 9th ODI century, while Ishan Kishan provided strong support with his own second ODI century.
India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.
India Vs Afghanistan: H2H In ODIs
Total Matches Played: 10
India Won: 9
Afghanistan Won: 0
Tied/No Result: 1
India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Streaming Details
When is the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?
India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI is set to be played on Saturday (June 20) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
What time does India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI start?
India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled to be held at 1 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?
India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?
The live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be available on JioHotstar.