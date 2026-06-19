India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AFG 3rd ODI Match Online And TV?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Watch India vs Afghanistan live as the two teams battle it out for the third and final ODI. Get TV channel details, live streaming information, match timings, and squad updates

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Cricket highlights—
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his fifty runs during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • India take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI

  • The Men In Blue have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series

  • The Afghans are yet to secure a victory against India in ODIs

Following an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, India aims for a clean sweep as they face Afghanistan in the final match. The Afghans are yet to secure a victory against India in ODIs, and the team led by Shubman Gill intends to maintain that record.

India triumphed in the rain-affected first ODI in Dharamsala by 7 wickets and dominated the second ODI in Lucknow with a significant margin of 170 runs.

In both games, Gill took the lead. During the game in Dharamsala, he scored an unbeaten 84, helping India successfully chase down the 195-run target with over an over remaining.

In the second ODI in Lucknow, Gill improved upon his previous performance by scoring his 9th ODI century, while Ishan Kishan provided strong support with his own second ODI century.

India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

Related Content
India and Afghanistan's players shake hands after India won the second ODI cricket match in Lucknow. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Shubman Gill played a superb knock of 84 not out off just 66 balls to take India home against Afghanistan in 1st ODI in Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13. - X/BCCI
India's captain Shubman Gill, right, KL Rahul celebrate their victory during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, congratulates India's captain Shubman Gill after winning the first ODI cricket match in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, June 13, 2026. - (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

India Vs Afghanistan: H2H In ODIs

  • Total Matches Played: 10

  • India Won: 9

  • Afghanistan Won: 0

  • Tied/No Result: 1

India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Streaming Details

Q

When is the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

A

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI is set to be played on Saturday (June 20) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Q

What time does India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI start?

A

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled to be held at 1 PM IST.

Q

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

A

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Q

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

A

The live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be available on JioHotstar.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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