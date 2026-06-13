India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, 1st ODI: Toss Delayed In Dharamsala Due To Rain

The toss in the first ODI between India and Afghanistan is delayed due to rain
The match is being played at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
It is the first of the three-match ODI series
The One Day International series between India and Afghanistan is set to begin today (June 13) with the first match at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
Unfortunately, we are in for a delay in the start of the match due to persistent rain currently in the mountain city of Himachal Pradesh. The toss that was set to take place at 1:30 PM IST has been postponed until the weather clears.
It is the first of a three-match series, with the remaining fixtures to be played in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and 20, respectively. India won the one-off Test earlier by a staggering innings and 300-run margin.
While Afghanistan are definitely a better white-ball side, it will still be a massive test for them to get past an almost full-strength Indian team in their own home. However, the inclusion of veterans like Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi for the white-ball leg of the tour will definitely boost their squad to take on the Indian challenge.
India Vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Toss Update
The toss between India and Afghanistan in the first ODI in Dharamsala is delayed due to rain.
India Vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Streaming Info
The first ODI between Afghanistan and Indian will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action will begin at 1:30 PM IST.