PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani LIVE Score, Singapore Open: Indian Ace Faces In-Form Indonesian Opponent

PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani Live Score, Singapore Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the women’s singles first round clash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 26, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani Live Score, Singapore Open 2026
PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani Live Score, Singapore Open 2026: Indian Ace Faces In-Form Indonesian Opponent | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Welcome to our live coverage of the Singapore Open 2026 women’s singles first-round clash between PV Sindhu and Putri Kusuma Warnani at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The two-time Olympic medallist enters the BWF Super 750 tournament after reaching the quarterfinals at the Thailand Open and will look to build momentum following an inconsistent 2025 season affected by injuries. Fifth seed Wardani, currently one of Indonesia’s top-ranked women’s singles players, has enjoyed a strong run over the past year and holds a favourable recent head-to-head record against the Indian star. Follow the play-by-play updates from the PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani badminton match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani

  • Series: Singapore Open 2026

  • Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 2

  • Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

  • Time: 2:40 PM IST (tentative)

PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PV Sindhu’s Singapore Open first-round clash against Putri Kusuma Wardani. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

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Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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