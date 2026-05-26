PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani LIVE Score, Singapore Open: Indian Ace Faces In-Form Indonesian Opponent

PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani Live Score, Singapore Open 2026: Indian Ace Faces In-Form Indonesian Opponent | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Welcome to our live coverage of the Singapore Open 2026 women’s singles first-round clash between PV Sindhu and Putri Kusuma Warnani at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The two-time Olympic medallist enters the BWF Super 750 tournament after reaching the quarterfinals at the Thailand Open and will look to build momentum following an inconsistent 2025 season affected by injuries. Fifth seed Wardani, currently one of Indonesia’s top-ranked women’s singles players, has enjoyed a strong run over the past year and holds a favourable recent head-to-head record against the Indian star. Follow the play-by-play updates from the PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani badminton match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 May 2026, 12:18:09 pm IST PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani

Series: Singapore Open 2026

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 2

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Time: 2:40 PM IST (tentative)