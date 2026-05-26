Ferrari's First Full EV Car Luce Debuts To Mixed Reception As Stock Drops

A New Direction for the Prancing Horse

Launched in Rome, the Ferrari Luce represents a radical departure for the brand known for its roaring combustion engines. The move is part of a strategy to offer electric, hybrid, and traditional models side-by-side, embracing new technology without fully abandoning its heritage. The "Luce," meaning "light" in Italian, is a four-door, five-seat model, a first for Ferrari, featuring a spacious 600-liter trunk, positioning it as a high-performance electric grand tourer.