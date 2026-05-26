Ferrari's First Full EV Car Luce Debuts To Mixed Reception As Stock Drops

Ferrari unveiled its first EV, the €550,000 Luce, featuring four motors and over 1,000 horsepower.
Shares fell nearly 8% as investors and analysts criticized the car's mainstream design.
Deliveries begin in late 2026, though Ferrari has reportedly delayed a second EV model due to demand concerns.
Ferrari has entered a new era, unveiling its first-ever fully electric car, the Ferrari Luce. While the €550,000 ($640,000) supercar boasts impressive specs, the launch was met with a cold reception from investors, causing the company's stock to tumble.
A New Direction for the Prancing Horse
Launched in Rome, the Ferrari Luce represents a radical departure for the brand known for its roaring combustion engines. The move is part of a strategy to offer electric, hybrid, and traditional models side-by-side, embracing new technology without fully abandoning its heritage. The "Luce," meaning "light" in Italian, is a four-door, five-seat model, a first for Ferrari, featuring a spacious 600-liter trunk, positioning it as a high-performance electric grand tourer.
Under the sleek hood, designed with input from Jony Ive’s LoveFrom collective, the Luce is an engineering beast. It utilizes four electric motors (one per wheel) producing over 1,000 horsepower, allowing a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 2.5 seconds. With a 122-kWh battery offering over 530 km of range, deliveries are set to begin in late 2026.
Disappointment on Wall Street
Despite the technical achievements, the launch triggered a sharp negative reaction in the market. Ferrari shares fell as much as 7.8% in Milan trading, marking the steepest drop since October. The primary source of disappointment was the car's styling, which some analysts criticized for looking too mainstream.
Pierre-Olivier Essig of AIR Capital described the design as a "mix between a Honda Accord EV and Tesla 3," stating the firm was "lost in translation with Ferrari's new strategy".
Analysts suggest the core Ferrari fanbase views electrification as a threat to the brand's identity, while investors worry that the massive R&D bill for EVs will weigh on profitability. This skepticism also aligns with a broader cooling of demand for high-end luxury EVs, with rivals like Lamborghini recently scaling back their electric ambitions.
To manage these risks, Ferrari has reportedly delayed a second EV model until at least 2028, choosing to tread carefully into its electric future.