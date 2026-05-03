Patriot Box Office Collection Day 2: 38% Drop, Still Among 2026’s Top Hits

Summary of this article
Patriot box office collection Day 2 drops 38.5%, earns Rs 6.15 crore.
Total India net reaches Rs 16.15 crore after strong Rs 10 crore opening.
Worldwide collection crosses Rs 50 crore, boosted by strong overseas numbers.
Patriot's box office collection Day 2 reflects a noticeable slowdown after a strong opening, as the Mohanlal and Mammootty starrer witnessed a sharp dip in collections. While the film had an impressive start, mixed word of mouth appears to have impacted its momentum on Saturday.
After opening at Rs 10 crore net in India, the film collected an estimated Rs 6.15 crore on Day 2, marking a drop of around 38.5 per cent. Despite the fall, the overall two-day total stands at Rs 16.15 crore net, indicating that the film still holds a decent grip at the box office.
Patriot box office collection day 2: drop after strong opening
The decline in collections was expected to an extent after a holiday-driven opening. However, the sharper-than-anticipated drop suggests that audience reception has been divided. Occupancy figures also reflect this trend, falling from around 66 per cent on Day 1 to nearly 43 per cent on Day 2.
The film’s performance across shows indicates that initial excitement brought audiences in large numbers, but sustaining that interest remains a challenge. Still, the current total places Patriot among the stronger Malayalam releases of the year.
Patriot worldwide collection and 2026 ranking
Despite the domestic dip, Patriot continues to perform strongly in overseas markets. The film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, driven largely by its international earnings. On Day 2 alone, it added significant numbers overseas, maintaining its global momentum.
With this performance, the film has emerged as one of the top Malayalam grossers of 2026 so far. It also recorded one of the biggest openings in the industry this year, just behind the record set by L2: Empuraan.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the action thriller features a star-studded cast and high production scale. The film released in theatres recently, and its weekend trend will be crucial in determining whether it can recover from the early dip.