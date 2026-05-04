Patriot Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty, Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 60 crore

Patriot's box office collection Day 3 shows steady momentum as the Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer crosses Rs 60 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the strongest Malayalam openers this year.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Patriot
Patriot box office collection Day 3 crosses Rs 60 crore Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Patriot box office collection Day 3 earns Rs 5.50 crore India net.

  • Mammootty Mohanlal film crosses Rs 63.61 crore worldwide in three days.

  • Sunday occupancy reaches 51.67 percent evening peak, showing steady audience growth.

Patriot box office collection Day 3 reflects a steady hold at the ticket counters, with the film continuing its strong opening weekend run. Headlined by Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film has already crossed Rs 60 crore globally, positioning itself as the biggest Malayalam opener of the year so far.

Despite a slight dip after its opening day, the film has managed to maintain consistent footfall, signalling stable audience interest across markets.

Patriot box office collection Day 3 India and occupancy details

On its third day, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore net in India, taking its domestic total to Rs 21.65 crore net. In gross terms, the India collection stands at Rs 25.11 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 43.18% on Sunday, with gradual growth through the day. Morning shows saw 23.08% footfall, which rose to 49.67% in the afternoon and peaked at 51.67% during evening shows before slightly dipping at night. This trend suggests improving word-of-mouth as the day progressed.

Patriot worldwide collection crosses Rs 60 crore mark

International markets have played a crucial role in boosting the film’s numbers. On Day 3 alone, the film earned around Rs 9 crore overseas, pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 63.61 crore. The overseas response has helped balance the minor domestic dip after Day 1.

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The film had opened strongly, collecting Rs 10 crore net in India on its first day across over 2,600 shows. While Day 2 saw a drop to Rs 6.15 crore, the overall weekend trend indicates a stable trajectory rather than a sharp fall.

Released on May 1, Patriot continues to hold its ground at the box office, with the coming weekdays expected to determine its long-term run.

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