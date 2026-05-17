Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya-Trisha's Film Witnesses Over 50% Growth

Summary of this article
Karuppu saw huge growth on Day 2, earning over Rs 20 crore.
Its two-day collections stand at nearly Rs 40 crore.
Suriya-starrer has crossed the Rs 65 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Karuppu box office collection: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's fantasy action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, hit the screens after a one-day delay. The Tamil-language film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and had a strong opening of Rs 15.50 crore. On Day 2 (Saturday), it saw over 50% growth, taking the net collection to nearly Rs 40 crore in two days.
Karuppu box office collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, Karuppu saw a 51.0% growth from Day 1's net collection, earning Rs 23.40 across 6,288 shows with 56.8% occupancy.
The total India net collection of Suriya-starrer stands at Rs 38.90 crore, and gross collection is Rs 45.04 crore.
On Day 2, the Tamil version of Karuppu raked in Rs 19.75 crore net with 64% occupancy across 4,600 shows, and the Telugu version earned Rs 3.65 crore net with 37% occupancy from 1,688 shows.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 10 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21 crore. Karuppu's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 66.04 crore so far.
Karuppu story
The film follows a lawyer who is possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice meted out to marginalised communities. Suriya plays Saravanan in the film.
At the audio launch held in Madurai, Balaji said, "Every 10 minutes, there will be a high point in the film," adding that the narrative is crafted to maintain consistency throughout the film, with the first half building emotional depth and the second half having crowd-pleasing moments.
Karuppu was initially scheduled for theatrical release on May 14. But the makers announced that the film had been delayed due to certain issues. Reports claimed that the delay was due to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 10 crore.