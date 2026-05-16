Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya’s Comeback Roars Despite Release Chaos

Summary of this article
Karuppu box office collection day 1 crossed Rs 20 crore worldwide gross earnings.
Suriya and Trisha’s reunion film recorded 75.15 per cent night occupancy on Friday.
Release delays and cancelled screenings failed to stop Karuppu’s strong theatrical opening.
Karuppu's box office collection day 1 numbers are finally out, and the Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer has managed to pull audiences into theatres despite a chaotic release week. Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action drama opened to packed night shows and strong word-of-mouth after days of uncertainty around its theatrical rollout across Tamil Nadu.
According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 14.40 crore nett in India on its opening day across 4,891 shows. Karuppu also collected nearly Rs 4 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 20.66 crore within its first day in cinemas.
Karuppu Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 20 Crore
The film saw steady growth in occupancy through the day. Morning shows opened at 24.54 per cent occupancy, while evening and night shows surged sharply. Night screenings touched an impressive 75.15 per cent occupancy, signalling strong audience interest after the delayed release.
While the opening is being viewed as solid considering the release complications, Karuppu could not beat the first-day India nett collection of Suriya’s Kanguva, which had opened at Rs 22 crore in 2024.
Why Karuppu Faced Release Delays Before Opening Day
The film’s release was stalled after financial disputes linked to producer settlements and distributor losses from Japan reportedly resurfaced. Several morning and evening shows were cancelled across Tamil Nadu before the makers managed to clear the hurdles.
In a note shared on X earlier this week, it had been stated by director RJ Balaji that the team was “doing their best to solve the hurdles” while expressing faith in the film’s eventual release.
Karuppu marks Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s reunion after Aaru and blends courtroom drama with rural action and mythology. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Indrans and Sshivada in pivotal roles.
The film finally released in theatres on May 15 after multiple postponements and a one-day delay.