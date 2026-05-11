Karuppu Advance Booking: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan Film Eyes ₹1 Crore Milestone

The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, is steadily moving towards the ₹1 crore pre-sales milestone ahead of its theatrical release.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Karuppu
Karuppu Advance Booking Nears ₹1 Crore in Tamil Nadu Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Karuppu crossed ₹75 lakh Tamil Nadu advance bookings within 15 hours.

  • Suriya and Trisha Krishnan lead the upcoming Tamil action drama.

  • Trade trackers expect Karuppu pre-sales to touch ₹1 crore before release.

Karuppu is showing strong momentum at the Tamil Nadu box office even before its theatrical release. Starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the upcoming action drama has reportedly crossed ₹75 lakh in advance bookings within hours of ticket sales opening in the state.

Directed by RJ Balaji, the film has generated significant buzz among Tamil cinema audiences, especially after its trailer and promotional campaigns gained traction online. Bookings for Tamil Nadu officially opened on the evening of May 10, and the response has remained steady since then.

Karuppu advance booking records strong early response

According to updates shared by box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty on X, the film reached the ₹1 lakh mark within minutes of bookings opening. It was further reported that ₹10 lakh in ticket sales had been crossed in under 20 minutes, while the ₹20 lakh milestone followed shortly after.

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As per the tracker’s latest update, the film later moved beyond ₹50 lakh and reached approximately ₹75 lakh in Tamil Nadu advance sales by the morning of May 11. The trend has been described as consistent, with trade watchers now expecting the film to approach the ₹1 crore mark before release.

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Suriya and Trisha Lead Star-Studded Karuppu Cast

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Sshivada and Swasika in key roles.

The screenplay has been co-written by RJ Balaji alongside Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, T. S. Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. Music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

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The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 14, 2026.

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