Karuppu Release Update: Suriya, Trisha’s Film Finally Premieres; Makers Say ‘This Wait Was Painful’

Summary of this article
Karuppu finally hit the theatres worldwide on May 15, one day after scheduled release date.
The makers issued a statement apologising for the delay.
The delay was caused reportedly due to financial issues.
Karuppu Release: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film finally hit the screens on May 15. Suriya took to social media to share the update, thanking fans for their support. The makers also apologised for the delay. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film was supposed to arrive in cinemas on May 14, but was delayed after it reportedly faced financial hurdles.
Reports claimed that Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house, failed to receive clearance over unsettled dues that amounted to more than Rs 50 crore.
Suriya shares Karuppu release update
Reportedly, Suriya stepped in to solve the financial issues. Sharing new posters of Karuppu on X, he wrote, "Dear all... Thank you for being with us! #Karuppu #VeeraBhadrudu from today! (sic)."
Karuppu makers issue statement on delay
On Friday, Dream Warrior Pictures shared a statement apologising for the delay. The statement read: "There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu, who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude. We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation."
"This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!," it read further.
Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar have written the screenplay. Alongside Suriya and Trisha, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam and Supreeth Reddy round out the cast