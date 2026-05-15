Karuppu Release Update: Suriya, Trisha’s Film Finally Premieres; Makers Say ‘This Wait Was Painful’

Karuppu makers issue statement on delay

On Friday, Dream Warrior Pictures shared a statement apologising for the delay. The statement read: "There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu, who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude. We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation."