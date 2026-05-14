Karuppu Movie Release: Suriya-Trisha's Film 9 AM Shows Cancelled Despite CM Vijay's Permission

Summary of this article
Karuppu's 9 am shows are cancelled despite CM Vijay's permission.
Reportedly, Suriya and Trisha's film release has been halted due to financial problems.
However, the makers haven't revealed the main reason behind the cancellation.
Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on May 14, 2026. But the Tamil action-drama has faced a major setback as its 9 AM shows have been cancelled despite receiving special permission for early release.
Karuppu 9 am shows cancelled
Recently, SR Prabhu, the film's producer, confirmed the same on social media. He wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"
Though the issue is unknown, RJ Balaji also took to his X handle and assured the audience that producers are trying their best to resolve the issue.
"Dearest fans, I don’t have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him," he wrote.
Though the makers have not revealed the reason behind the cancellation of Karuppu's 9 am shows, reports claim that it is due to financial hurdles.
Karuppu cancelled despite CM Vijay's permission for 9 am shows
Recently, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, allowed the makers to have 9 am shows, following which they expressed gratitude to the CM and wrote on X, "Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu – FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14th🔥A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical 🎵 (sic)."
Alongside Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Anagha Maaya Ravi, among others, in significant roles.