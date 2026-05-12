South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (May 11-17, 2026): Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, Karuppa, Athiradi And More

This week, there is an interesting line-up of South content releasing on OTT platforms and in theatres.
From Malayalam to Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, there is something for everyone.
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil and Exam are major online releases. Karuppu and Athiradi, among others, will hit theatres this week.
This week of May is packed with exciting South Indian titles — both on OTT and in theatres. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms are packed with compelling stories across genres and languages. Kunchacko Boban’s Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil and Dushara Vijayan’s Exam are major online releases. Suriya and Trisha’s Karuppu, Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph’s Athiradi, among others, will hit theatres this week.
Here’s the list of new South OTT and theatrical releases to watch this week.
New South OTT releases this week (May 11-17, 2026)
1. Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil - Netflix (May 13)
Starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, the Malayalam comedy thriller is set for a digital debut on Netflix on May 13, 2026.
Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the movie also stars Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Sharanya R. Nair, Chidambaram, Jaffer Idukki and Rajesh Madhavan.
It follows Sethu, a government health worker, taking care of his bedridden brother, Madhu, in Wayanad. Their lives turn upside down when a stranger named Rajendra Prasad breaks into their house.
The film explores the themes of fear and survival as the two brothers navigate family struggles. There is also a police investigation linked to Maoist activity in the area.
2. Kaalidas 2 - SunNXT (May 12)
Directed by Sri Senthil, the Tamil crime-thriller stars Bharath Niwas, Ajay Karthi, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Abarnathi, Bhavani Sre and Ananth Nag.
The story begins on a New Year’s Eve, with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from a highly secured apartment. Officer Kaalidas is assigned to investigate the case and soon discovers that the residents, including the apartment secretary, are hiding secrets. He tries to solve the case, fighting his inner demons. He teams up with DSP Vaishnavi, who has been newly appointed to crack the case and catch the culprit.
3. Thimmarajupalli TV - Aha Video (May 15)
Sai Tej, Veda Jalandhar and Kiran Abbavaram star in this Telugu suspense drama. Set in 1996, it revolves around a village where a single television set is the main character of the plot. When the newly purchased TV mysteriously disappears, a local youth is suspected of the crime, and everyone is set to catch him.
4. Exam: The System Exposed - Amazon Prime Video (May 15)
The Tamil suspense drama is about Jhansi, who acts as a police officer to unravel the Regional Public Service Exam (RPSE) scam and finds out that there is corruption within the system. Amid the challenges, she faces a web of deceit. Will she be able to save the aspirants' lives?
Directed by A. Sarkunam, it stars Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, Abbas, Vasundhara and Naren Mani.
South theatrical releases of the week
5. Karuppu - May 14
Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil fantasy action drama stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu and Mansoor Ali Khan round out the cast.
The film is about underprivileged people fighting for their rights, believing in the legal system, which becomes the major cause of their suffering. Then, the deity Karuppu Swamy comes as a saviour in human form to help people and put an end to the injustice in society.
6. Shikhandi - May 15
Directed by Gurumurthy V, the Kannada adventure-fantasy thriller follows an orphan who meets a ruthless man, scared of his unconventional methods of destruction. As their connection deepens, the orphan develops mysterious powers that guide him.
Yuvraj Gowda, Khyathei, Raj Deepak Shetty, Nikhil Maliyakkal, Bala Rajwadi, and Nikitha Swamy round out the cast.
7. Athiradi - May 14
Arun Anirudhan's Malayalam action comedy stars Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, Shaan Rahman, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab and Vishnu Agasthya.
Athiradi is about Samkutty, a highly energetic student who wants to bring back a long-banned college fest, causing a rivalry with local strongman Sree Kuttan. Both are at loggerheads, and the entry of a lawyer into the scene makes it more chaotic.
Mayan, Harudu, Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai and Shivam Shaivam: The 1989 File Case are other South Indian theatrical releases this week.