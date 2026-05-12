Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kunchacko Boban's Comedy Thriller

Summary of this article
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil is set for digital debut this month.
Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the Malayalam comedy-thriller is headlined by Kunchacko Boban.
Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Sharanya R. Nair, Chidambaram, Jaffer Idukki and Rajesh Madhavan round out the cast.
Malayalam comedy-thriller Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, is set for digital debut. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the movie also stars Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Sharanya R. Nair, Chidambaram, Jaffer Idukki and Rajesh Madhavan. It was released in theatres on April 15, 2026.
When and where to watch Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil on OTT
According to Netflix's listing, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil will start streaming on the platform from May 13, 2026. However, the OTT giant is yet to announce the premiere date on social media.
The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences upon its theatrical release. Now, let's see how it is received on OTT.
About Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil follows Sethu, a government health worker, taking care of his bedridden brother, Madhu, in Wayanad. Their lives turn upside down when a stranger named Rajendra Prasad breaks into their house.
The film explores the themes of fear and survival as the two brothers navigate family struggles. There is also a police investigation linked to Maoist activity in the area.
The film marks the maiden collaboration between Magic Frames and Udaya Pictures. It has been jointly produced by Listin Stephen and Boban. Justin Stephen served as co-producer. The project also marked the reunion of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and Boban after their 2022 film Nna Thaan Case Kodu.