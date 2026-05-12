Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kunchacko Boban's Comedy Thriller

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil OTT release details: Kunchacko Boban's comedy thriller is set for digital debut. Check out the date here.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil OTT release
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil OTT release date out Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil is set for digital debut this month.

  • Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the Malayalam comedy-thriller is headlined by Kunchacko Boban.

  • Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Sharanya R. Nair, Chidambaram, Jaffer Idukki and Rajesh Madhavan round out the cast.

Malayalam comedy-thriller Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, is set for digital debut. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the movie also stars Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Sharanya R. Nair, Chidambaram, Jaffer Idukki and Rajesh Madhavan. It was released in theatres on April 15, 2026.

When and where to watch Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil on OTT

According to Netflix's listing, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil will start streaming on the platform from May 13, 2026. However, the OTT giant is yet to announce the premiere date on social media.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences upon its theatrical release. Now, let's see how it is received on OTT.

OTT Releases This Week: Kartavya, Good Omens 3 And More - IMDb
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Inspector Avinash 2, Kartavya And Berlin Return In A Packed Release Week

BY Aishani Biswas

About Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil 

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil follows Sethu, a government health worker, taking care of his bedridden brother, Madhu, in Wayanad. Their lives turn upside down when a stranger named Rajendra Prasad breaks into their house.

The film explores the themes of fear and survival as the two brothers navigate family struggles. There is also a police investigation linked to Maoist activity in the area.

Related Content
Second Case of Seetharam OTT Release - IMDb
Second Case Of Seetharam OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Thriller
Anil Kapoor's 24 OTT release date - X
Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online
O' Romeo OTT release date - Instagram
O' Romeo OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's Romantic Action Thriller
Tu Yaa Main OTT release date out - X
Tu Yaa Main OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor's Survival Thriller
Related Content

It is a perfect blend of psychological drama with dark humour, making it worth watching.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Netflix UAE To Stream Extended 'Raw' Version Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film marks the maiden collaboration between Magic Frames and Udaya Pictures. It has been jointly produced by Listin Stephen and Boban. Justin Stephen served as co-producer. The project also marked the reunion of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and Boban after their 2022 film Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories