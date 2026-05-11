OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Inspector Avinash 2, Kartavya And Berlin Return In A Packed Release Week

This week’s OTT and theatrical releases bring together crime thrillers, fantasy comedies, political dramas, and global franchise returns.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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OTT Releases This Week: Kartavya, Good Omens 3 And More Photo: IMDb
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • This week’s OTT and theatrical releases bring a packed mix of thrillers, comedy, and fantasy dramas.

  • Kartavya, Inspector Avinash 2, Good Omens 3, and Berlin headline the streaming lineup strongly.

  • Aakhri Sawal and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do add contrasting moods to theatres this weekend.

OTT releases this week bring a packed mix of crime thrillers, fantasy adventures, political dramas, and comedy entertainers across streaming platforms and cinemas. From Saif Ali Khan stepping into a morally grey investigation in Kartavya to The Return of Good Omens with its final chapter, this week’s lineup balances mainstream spectacle with intriguing character-driven storytelling.

Best OTT Releases This Week:

1. Kartavya

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Saif Ali Khan leads this gritty crime thriller as a police officer navigating corruption, loyalty, and personal demons. Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra add emotional depth to a story that appears less interested in heroism and more focused on the cost of responsibility.

2. Inspector Avinash 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Randeep Hooda returns with another intense chapter as super-cop Avinash Mishra. The new season promises larger action set pieces and darker emotional conflicts while maintaining the grounded North Indian crime atmosphere that worked well earlier.

3. Good Omens 3

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Date: May 14, 2026

Michael Sheen and David Tennant reunite for the final season of the fantasy comedy. With the Second Coming looming over Earth, the angel-demon duo once again finds itself balancing cosmic absurdity with surprisingly emotional friendship moments.

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4. Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Pedro Alonso returns as Berlin in another stylish heist adventure connected to the Money Heist universe. This time, the mission revolves around art, deception, and aristocratic secrets set against the rich backdrop of Seville.

5. Project Hail Mary

Where to watch: Prime Video (Rental)

Release Date: May 12, 2026

Ryan Gosling headlines this ambitious sci-fi adaptation about a lone astronaut carrying humanity’s survival on his shoulders. The film combines emotional isolation, scientific mystery, and large-scale space spectacle in equal measure.

6. Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 15, 2026

The revenge thriller sequel arrives with an extended and more unfiltered cut. The film leans heavily into brutal action and emotional payback while expanding the darker side of its central conflict.

Theatrical Releases This Week In India

7. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Where to watch: In theatres

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh headline this situational comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz. Positioned as a spiritual follow-up to the 2019 hit, the film blends old-school confusion comedy with modern relationship chaos.

8. Aakhri Sawal

Where to watch: In theatres

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Sanjay Dutt leads this political drama-thriller directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The story revolves around academic bias, ideological tensions, and the fallout after a controversial thesis rejection spirals into a larger conflict. Amit Sadh and Neetu Chandra also feature in prominent roles.

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Streaming platforms are also continuing their genre-heavy strategy. Netflix is banking on franchise familiarity and thrillers, Prime Video is pushing fantasy and science fiction, while JioHotstar stays rooted in mass-market Indian crime drama.

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