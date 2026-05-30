Ajith Kumar Mother Death: CM Vijay Offers Condolences To The Tamil Superstar

Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, died on Saturday at the age of 85.
Members of the film fraternity, political leaders and fans have paid tribute to Ajith's mother on social media.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid heartfelt condolences to Ajith and his family.
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini Mani breathed her last on Saturday (May 30) at the age of 85. According to a statement shared by the family, she had been battling age-related ailments. She died at a private hospital in Chennai.
The family described her as "the heart of our family" and remembered her for her "warm embrace, unwavering devotion, and wise counsel, which formed the very heart and soul of our home."
Tributes and condolences from members of the film fraternity, political leaders and fans are pouring in on social media. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid heartfelt condolences to Ajith and his family.
CM Vijay pays tribute to Ajith's mother
CM Vijay, in his condolence message on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Ammaiyar, the mother of my dear friend Mr. Ajith Kumar. I pray that her soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord.”
“I convey my deepest condolences to my friend Mr. Ajith Kumar, who is grieving the loss of his mother, who was a pillar of support and embrace in all stages of life, and to his family members,” he added.
Check out his post here.
Reflecting on the legacy of their mother, the family, in the statement, wrote, “As someone who was part of the wave of Sindhis who migrated over to newly independent India at the time of Partition, as a child, leaving everything behind and starting over, she also derived immense satisfaction and pride from seeing her brood go on to do well in life.”
“Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honouring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life,” the note concluded.
Here's the family statement on Mohini Mani's death
Kamal Haasan, Radikaa Sarathkumar and DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, among others, also mourned the demise of Ajith's mother.