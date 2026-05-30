Baywatch Reboot Cast Update: OG Stars Michael Bergin And Kelly Packard Board The Revival Series

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard have boarded the Baywatch reboot. Their pics from the shoot have gone viral on social media.

Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard in Baywatch reboot
Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard join Baywatch reboot Photo: Instagram, IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard have returned to the Baywatch world for Fox's upcoming revival series.

  • Original stars David Chokachi and Erika Eleniak are also part of the reboot.

  • The original Baywatch, which ran for 11 seasons, was one of the most-watched shows in the world.

Baywatch, a popular lifeguard drama which ran for 11 seasons starting in 1989, is back with its reboot. The production is currently underway in Venice Beach and at the Fox studio in Century City, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Baywatch reboot is bringing back two more stars from the original series. Yes, you read it right.

Michael Bergin and Kelly Packard from the original Baywatch have boarded the show, reprising their respective roles as lifeguards Jack “J.D.” Darius and April Giminski. They are reportedly playing guest roles in the reboot version.

The 12-episode series will be launched in January 2027.

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Baywatch reboot cast details

Bergin played the lead role in Baywatch Seasons 8-11 and reprised his role in Fox’s 2003 telefilm Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding. Packard featured in the eighth and ninth seasons.

David Chokachi is returning with his role as Cody Madison, and Erika Eleniak as Shauni McClain.

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Led by Stephen Amell, who plays Hobie Buchannon, the reboot also stars Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Noah Beck as Luke, Livvy Dunne as Grace, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Brooks Nader as Selene, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Nadia Gray as Lisa, and Mary McDonnell as Gayle.

Matt Nix serves as the showrunner and is the executive producer alongside director McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz.

Baywatch reboot story

The reboot follows the storyline of the original series. According to an official synopsis, the new Baywatch will have "all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California's shoreline."

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The original also starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Jason Momoa.

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