Jason Momoa On Reuniting With Dave Bautista In The Wrecking Crew: We’re Very Yin & Yang, But I Consider Him A Brother

Jason Momoa’s reunion with Dave Bautista turns real-life friendship into fuel for The Wrecking Crew, a high-energy action comedy heading to Prime Video.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista
Jason Momoa Reflects on teaming up with Dave Bautista in The Wrecking Crew Photo: Instagram
  • Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista reunite on screen as estranged brothers in The Wrecking Crew.

  • The film combines large-scale action and comedy with an underlying thread of family conflict.

  • Their real-life bond adds emotional depth and authenticity to the central relationship.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are teaming up once again, this time leaning fully into their off-screen bond for Prime Video’s The Wrecking Crew. The new action comedy transforms years of friendship into its emotional and comedic backbone, with Momoa describing the project as something deeply personal and instinctive rather than calculated.

Jason Momoa on reuniting with Dave Bautista

What makes the pairing work is contrast. Momoa openly describes their dynamic as “very Yin and Yang”, noting that while Bautista is more reserved, he thrives in chaos and company. That push and pull feeds directly into the film’s narrative, where two estranged half-brothers are forced back into each other’s orbit while navigating danger, unresolved history, and reluctant loyalty.

The idea, according to Momoa, had been brewing for years. After working together on See, the actor felt the pull to collaborate again, but with a lighter, more playful tone. Comedy, he felt, would allow their chemistry to breathe. That instinct shaped The Wrecking Crew into a story where personality drives spectacle, not the other way around.

The Wrecking Crew: Action with a personal core

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film balances explosive set pieces with character-driven humour. Alongside Momoa and Bautista, the cast includes Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, Stephen Root, and Morena Baccarin. At its heart, The Wrecking Crew is less about muscle and mayhem and more about what happens when family ties refuse to stay buried.

The Wrecking Crew will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on January 28.

