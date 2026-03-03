Eric Dane's Official Cause Of Death Confirmed

Actor Eric Dane's official cause of death has been confirmed
The Grey's Anatomy star passed away on February 19, 2026.
In April 2025, Dane revealed that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan in Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, passed away on February 19 at age 53. His death comes less than a year after he revealed he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Eric Dane's cause of death has been confirmed.
Eric Dane's official cause of death revealed
ALS is linked to Dane's death. He died of respiratory failure, according to his death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.
Eric Dane death
The actor is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two children, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.
The family confirmed his death. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," read the statement.
"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," the statement read further.
Eric Dane on ALS diagnosis
On his ALS diagnosis, Dane had earlier told PEOPLE, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."
"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," he added and requested privacy for him and his family.
Dane started shooting for HBO's Euphoria season 3, just four days after announcing his ALS diagnosis. After his death, Netflix released his posthumous interview, where the actor reflected on ALS, fatherhood and more.
His last performance will be in Euphoria season 3, which premieres on April 12.