Warner Bros Developing Game Of Thrones Film On Aegon’s Rise

A new Game of Thrones movie is reportedly in development at Warner Bros, focusing on Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros.

The Game of Thrones Movie
The Game of Thrones Movie At Warner Bros Photo: Instagram
  • A new Game of Thrones movie based on Aegon’s conquest of Westeros is currently in development.

  • Beau Willimon, known for his work on political and fantasy dramas, is attached to write the screenplay.

  • Warner Bros is continuing to expand George R. R. Martin’s universe with this planned big-screen adaptation.

A Game of Thrones movie based on Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros is reportedly in development at Warner Bros.. The project is expected to mark the first big-screen adaptation set in the world created by George R. R. Martin.

According to industry reports, screenwriter Beau Willimon, known for his work on Andor and House of Cards, is attached to write the script. The film is being envisioned as a large-scale fantasy epic that explores one of the most pivotal chapters in Westerosi history.

The story of Aegon’s conquest

The proposed film will centre on Aegon I Targaryen, the ruler who united six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros after arriving with his sister-wives and three dragons. His campaign reshaped the political map of the continent and laid the foundation for the Targaryen dynasty.

House Of The Dragon 3 teaser out - YouTube/HBO Max
House Of The Dragon 3 Teaser: Divided House Targaryen Goes Into Battle With Fiery Dragons

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Much of this history is chronicled in Martin’s book Fire and Blood, parts of which inspired the HBO series House of the Dragon. If made, the film would be set nearly 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and more than a century before House of the Dragon.

Expanding the Game of Thrones universe

The original Game of Thrones series aired from 2011 to 2019 on HBO and became a global phenomenon despite mixed reactions to its final season. It later expanded into spin-offs including House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The idea of a film adaptation is not entirely new. Early in the original show’s run, creators had considered concluding the saga with feature films. However, HBO chose to continue the story on television instead.

Warner Bros is reportedly exploring the project while navigating broader industry discussions about studio restructuring. Casting details, production timelines and a release date have not yet been announced.

