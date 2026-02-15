A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 5: Exact Release Time in India

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 release time in India has been locked.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
All You Need To Know About A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 release time confirmed.

  • AKotSK episode 5 streaming aligns with HBO Max schedule.

  • Game of Thrones spin-off heads towards season finale.

The wait for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episodes 5 is almost over, and Indian viewers are keen to know the exact streaming details. With the six-part season moving towards its final stretch, the focus is tightening around Ser Duncan the Tall and the consequences of his choices. Episode 5 is expected to shift the narrative into decisive territory as tensions rise in Westeros.

Set nearly a century before the events of Game of Thrones, the series adapts George R R Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg. Unlike its predecessor, this chapter unfolds in a quieter political climate, though the Targaryens still occupy the Iron Throne.

What happened before AKotSK episode 5 streaming

Episode 4 ended on a dramatic note. Ser Duncan, played by Peter Claffey, found himself preparing for a Trial of Seven after striking Prince Aerion Targaryen. The ancient ritual demands that each side assemble six champions, leaving fate in the hands of the Seven Gods. The confrontation followed Dunk’s defence of Tanselle, a puppeteer he has grown close to.

With only two episodes remaining, Episode 5 is likely to carry the emotional and physical fallout of that decision. The growing strain between honour and survival continues to shape Dunk’s journey.

Cast and what to expect next

Alongside Claffey, the series features Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg and Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion Targaryen. Bertie Carvel appears as Baelor Targaryen, adding further political weight to the unfolding conflict.

Episodes air weekly on HBO and stream on HBO Max internationally. In India, viewers can catch the show on JioHotstar in multiple languages.

