House Of The Dragon 3 Teaser: Divided House Targaryen Goes Into Battle With Fiery Dragons

HBO released the first teaser trailer for the third season of House of the Dragon.
It will pick up where season 2 left off.
House of the Dragon 3 will debut on HBO in June this year.
HBO Max unveiled the first teaser trailer for the third season of House of the Dragon. The video shows members of the divided House Targaryen going into the bloodiest battle, with lots of fiery dragons.
The new season is marketed with the tagline, “From Fire Comes Darkness.”
House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser out
In the over one-minute-long teaser, Aemond Targaryen takes over the Iron Throne after his brother Aegon was scarred last season. His mother, Queen Alicent Hightower, secretly leaves King’s Landing to surrender the city to her best friend-turned-enemy, Rhaenyra Targaryen’s army.
Rhaenyra has new dragons, making her army stronger. It could be a threat to Alicent and her family. The video shows glimpses of dramatic battles, including the iconic Battle of the Gullet.
At the beginning of the teaser, Rhaenyra says her former best friend and current rival, Alicent Hightower, has visited her.
“Alicent came to Dragonstone. She will open the gates of the Red Keep and surrender to me,” Rhaenyra says.
Aemond then says that the king has stepped down. “A new line is coming. A new line of unsullied kings,” he says.
Rhaenyra’s husband, Daemon Targaryen, asks her to take the throne.
“You are the Queen of Dragons,” Daemon says. “You have an absolute power within your grasp.”
House of the Dragon 3 cast
Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Tom Bennett, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim are returning with their respective roles.
House of the Dragon 3 release date
House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. It is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
It will debut on HBO in June this year.