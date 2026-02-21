Ted Sarandos Hits Back At James Cameron Over ‘Disastrous’ Warner Bros Deal

Ted Sarandos has pushed back at James Cameron after the filmmaker called Netflix’s Warner Bros acquisition disastrous, defending the streamer’s theatrical commitments and rejecting claims that cinemas would suffer.

Ted Sarandos responds To James Cameron
Ted Sarandos responds To James Cameron Criticism Photo: Instagram
  • Ted Sarandos defends Netflix Warner Bros acquisition.

  • James Cameron calls streaming deal disastrous for cinemas.

  • 45-day theatrical window is central to Netflix's strategy.

Ted Sarandos has publicly responded after James Cameron criticised Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., calling it disastrous for the theatrical film business. The exchange has intensified debate around streaming wars and the future of cinemas in Hollywood.

Ted Sarandos rejects claims over Warner Bros streaming deal

In a letter addressed to US Senator Mike Lee, Sarandos said he was surprised and disappointed by Cameron’s remarks. He argued that the filmmaker’s earlier letter misrepresented Netflix’s position on theatrical releases.

Sarandos insisted that Netflix remains committed to a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for Warner Bros films. He said he had clearly stated this under oath before the Senate’s antitrust subcommittee and had also conveyed the same commitment to Cameron during a meeting in December 2025.

A water tower is seen on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, California on Sunday, December 7, 2025 - IMAGO/UPI
Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

BY Outlook News Desk

“This is not a tentative goal or a flexible guideline,” Sarandos wrote, calling it a firm commitment. He further claimed that Cameron’s letter incorrectly suggested a 17-day window and failed to accurately describe the terms of the acquisition.

Speaking separately to Fox Business, Sarandos described Cameron’s intervention as part of what he called a disinformation campaign surrounding the deal.

What James Cameron said about the Netflix acquisition

Cameron, known for films such as Avatar, Titanic, and The Terminator, warned that the sale of Warner Bros Discovery to Netflix would damage the theatrical motion picture business.

In his letter, he wrote that cinemas would close, fewer films would be made and job losses would follow. He argued that Netflix’s business model conflicts directly with theatrical exhibition, which he said supports hundreds of thousands of jobs. Cameron added that while his films perform strongly in home markets, cinema remains his first love.

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. - X/Netflix
Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The proposed acquisition, announced last year, values the transaction at approximately $82.7 billion in enterprise value, with $27.75 per share offered for Warner Bros Discovery. Since then, Netflix has repeatedly addressed industry concerns.

The debate continues as regulators review the deal, with a final decision expected later this year.

