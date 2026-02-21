Ted Sarandos Hits Back At James Cameron Over ‘Disastrous’ Warner Bros Deal

Ted Sarandos defends Netflix Warner Bros acquisition.
James Cameron calls streaming deal disastrous for cinemas.
45-day theatrical window is central to Netflix's strategy.
Ted Sarandos has publicly responded after James Cameron criticised Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., calling it disastrous for the theatrical film business. The exchange has intensified debate around streaming wars and the future of cinemas in Hollywood.
Sarandos insisted that Netflix remains committed to a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for Warner Bros films. He said he had clearly stated this under oath before the Senate’s antitrust subcommittee and had also conveyed the same commitment to Cameron during a meeting in December 2025.
“This is not a tentative goal or a flexible guideline,” Sarandos wrote, calling it a firm commitment. He further claimed that Cameron’s letter incorrectly suggested a 17-day window and failed to accurately describe the terms of the acquisition.
Speaking separately to Fox Business, Sarandos described Cameron’s intervention as part of what he called a disinformation campaign surrounding the deal.
What James Cameron said about the Netflix acquisition
Cameron, known for films such as Avatar, Titanic, and The Terminator, warned that the sale of Warner Bros Discovery to Netflix would damage the theatrical motion picture business.
In his letter, he wrote that cinemas would close, fewer films would be made and job losses would follow. He argued that Netflix’s business model conflicts directly with theatrical exhibition, which he said supports hundreds of thousands of jobs. Cameron added that while his films perform strongly in home markets, cinema remains his first love.
The proposed acquisition, announced last year, values the transaction at approximately $82.7 billion in enterprise value, with $27.75 per share offered for Warner Bros Discovery. Since then, Netflix has repeatedly addressed industry concerns.
The debate continues as regulators review the deal, with a final decision expected later this year.