The Last Of Us Season 3 Casts Sinners Star Li Jun Li

Summary of this article
Li Jun Li is the new addition to The Last of Us Season 3.
The Sinners star will portray Mirium, a member of the Seraphites and the mother of siblings Lev and Yara.
Michelle Mao and Kyriana Kratter will play Yara and Lev.
Sinners’ breakout star Li Jun Li has boarded The Last of Us Season 3 as Lev and Yara’s Mother, Miriam, as per a report in Variety. Michelle Mao will play Yara and Kyriana Kratter will portray Lev in the HBO Max series.
Li Jun Li to star in The Last of Us 3
Jun Li has joined the ensemble cast that includes Jason Ritter, Patrick Wilson, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord.
Clea DuVall, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Bella Ramsey, Isabella Merced, Gabriel Luna and Jeffrey Wright round out the cast of The Last of Us Season 3.
About The Last of Us
Based on Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal) is a smuggler hired to escort Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of a Boston quarantine zone. But soon the journey becomes difficult as they fight infected creatures and brutal survivors.
Pascal's character is killed in the last season and we are not sure if he will appear in the third season. There are speculations that there might be flashbacks in the new season, but the showrunners haven't confirmed anything about his involvement.