Harry Potter Renewed For Season 2 Before Premiere As HBO Doubles Down On Hogwarts

Summary of this article
Harry Potter secured Season 2 renewal months before first episode release.
HBO reportedly plans adapting Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for the second season.
Francesca Gardiner and Jon Brown will lead overlapping production schedules together.
Harry Potter has already been renewed for a second season, months before the release of its debut instalment. The early decision by HBO signals strong confidence in the large-scale reboot, which is expected to adapt each of J. K. Rowling’s seven novels across separate seasons. The upcoming second chapter is widely believed to focus on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, although the network has not officially confirmed the title.
HBO expands Harry Potter plans before premiere
According to reports, production on the second season is expected to begin this autumn, even as work continues on the first season adapting Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The move suggests HBO is aiming to maintain a steady release schedule while working around the ageing of its young cast.
It was also confirmed that showrunner Francesca Gardiner and writer Jon Brown have now been promoted as co-showrunners for the franchise adaptation.
Francesca Gardiner and Jon Brown lead Hogwarts reboot
In an official statement, Francesca Gardiner said that overlapping production schedules made it clear that bringing in a co-showrunner would help maintain momentum on the series. Praise was also directed towards Jon Brown for his collaborative approach and writing contributions.
Jon Brown reportedly described writing Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as a joyful experience and expressed excitement about continuing the journey at Hogwarts.
Created as a long-form television adaptation, the new series is among HBO’s biggest fantasy projects in recent years. The network is yet to reveal an exact premiere timeline for Season 2, though reports suggest the first season has already required around 17 months of production work since filming began in July 2025.
The first season of Harry Potter is still awaiting its official premiere date.