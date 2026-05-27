Maa Hai Na Trailer Unveils Shilpa Shetty’s Recipe For Kitchen Chaos And Family Drama

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Published at:

The Maa Hai Na trailer promises laughter, kitchen disasters and emotional family moments as Shilpa Shetty Kundra hosts a celebrity cooking reality show built around mothers and children.

Maa Hai Na Trailer
Maa Hai Na Trailer Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Maa Hai Na trailer blends cooking competition chaos with emotional mother-child storytelling.

  • Shilpa Shetty leads a 10-episode comedy cooking reality show featuring celebrity contestants.

  • Maa Hai Na ZEE5 includes humour, kitchen twists and seven celebrity family teams.

Maa Hai Na trailer has finally arrived and it offers a lively glimpse into a cooking competition where emotions appear just as important as recipes. Hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the ZEE5 reality series places mothers and children in the kitchen together, turning food preparation into a test of patience, teamwork and affection.

Unlike conventional cooking contests focused solely on culinary skill, Maa Hai Na leans heavily into family dynamics. Across ten episodes, celebrity contestants and their mothers navigate challenges that appear equal parts chaotic and heartwarming.

Maa Hai Na trailer mixes comedy with family bonds

The trailer presents kitchens buzzing with confusion, playful arguments and rushed cooking decisions. Yet beneath the pressure lies an emotional core. The show frames these moments as reflections of everyday Indian households, where food often becomes a language of care and connection.

Maa Behen release date announced - IMDb
Maa Behen: Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri Starrer Locks June Release Date On Netflix

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The format also creates an interesting clash between younger contestants who rely on speed and shortcuts, and mothers who bring experience and traditional wisdom into the kitchen.

Shilpa Shetty and Maa Hai Na contestants bring energy

Additional twists arrive through comedian Gaurav Kapoor and television personalities Ali Asgar and Chandan Kumar, who disrupt the competition with humour and surprise turns. Their presence adds unpredictability, ensuring the challenges remain entertaining rather than routine.

Related Content
Maa Inti Bangaram Trailer - X
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer - Instagram
Maa Behen release date announced - IMDb
Babita Ashiwal On Maa Ka Sum - IMDB, Instagram

Speaking about the series, it was said by Shilpa Shetty Kundra that kitchens in Indian homes often hold both chaos and emotion. It was further shared by her that the show captures forgotten moments between mothers and children while balancing humour with nostalgia.

The confirmed line-up includes Sunita Ahuja with Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with Kshitij Dholakia, Tanya Mittal with Sunita Mittal, Gullu with Munesh Tanwar, Shahida Ansari with Afghan, Bhagyashre E Sharma with Rinju Sharma and Manisha Rani with Manoj Kumar.

Maa Ka Sum Review: Strong Start But Weak Execution - YouTube
Maa Ka Sum Review | Mona Singh’s Latest Starts Strong But Loses Its Logic

By Aishani Biswas

Maa Hai Na reality show will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 12, with the trailer already setting expectations for an energetic and emotional family entertainer.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories