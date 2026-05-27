Maa Hai Na Trailer Unveils Shilpa Shetty’s Recipe For Kitchen Chaos And Family Drama

Maa Hai Na trailer blends cooking competition chaos with emotional mother-child storytelling.
Shilpa Shetty leads a 10-episode comedy cooking reality show featuring celebrity contestants.
Maa Hai Na ZEE5 includes humour, kitchen twists and seven celebrity family teams.
Maa Hai Na trailer has finally arrived and it offers a lively glimpse into a cooking competition where emotions appear just as important as recipes. Hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the ZEE5 reality series places mothers and children in the kitchen together, turning food preparation into a test of patience, teamwork and affection.
Unlike conventional cooking contests focused solely on culinary skill, Maa Hai Na leans heavily into family dynamics. Across ten episodes, celebrity contestants and their mothers navigate challenges that appear equal parts chaotic and heartwarming.
Maa Hai Na trailer mixes comedy with family bonds
The trailer presents kitchens buzzing with confusion, playful arguments and rushed cooking decisions. Yet beneath the pressure lies an emotional core. The show frames these moments as reflections of everyday Indian households, where food often becomes a language of care and connection.
The format also creates an interesting clash between younger contestants who rely on speed and shortcuts, and mothers who bring experience and traditional wisdom into the kitchen.
Shilpa Shetty and Maa Hai Na contestants bring energy
Additional twists arrive through comedian Gaurav Kapoor and television personalities Ali Asgar and Chandan Kumar, who disrupt the competition with humour and surprise turns. Their presence adds unpredictability, ensuring the challenges remain entertaining rather than routine.
Speaking about the series, it was said by Shilpa Shetty Kundra that kitchens in Indian homes often hold both chaos and emotion. It was further shared by her that the show captures forgotten moments between mothers and children while balancing humour with nostalgia.
The confirmed line-up includes Sunita Ahuja with Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with Kshitij Dholakia, Tanya Mittal with Sunita Mittal, Gullu with Munesh Tanwar, Shahida Ansari with Afghan, Bhagyashre E Sharma with Rinju Sharma and Manisha Rani with Manoj Kumar.
Maa Hai Na reality show will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 12, with the trailer already setting expectations for an energetic and emotional family entertainer.